AKVIS Releases Refocus 10.0 with Improved Bokeh Effects

AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS Refocus, software to fix out-of-focus photos and apply various blur effects. Version 10.0 offers the enhanced bokeh effects, new presets, fixed bugs and improved program's stability.

Perm, Russia, January 16, 2020 --(



Version 10.0 offers the significantly improved Bokeh Effect. It is now possible to adjust the brightness of light spots and get a more intense and eye-catching effect.



Also, the updated program provides a number of new ready-to-use presets as well as some bug fixes and stability improvements.



Download AKVIS Refocus 10! The free trial is fully functional and can be used free of charge for 10 days.



The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.



AKVIS Refocus Home sells for $39.00. Deluxe and Business versions with more effects and tools are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the software.



The update is free for users who bought the product in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Refocus 10.0 for only $14.95.



Kat Kharina

+7 342 2121661



https://akvis.com



