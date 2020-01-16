Focus Integrative Healthcare Opens New Office; Helps Childhood Adversity Survivors Overcome Chronic Disease

Dr. Janelle Louis, ND, naturopathic doctor at Focus Integrative Healthcare, has opened a new office helping survivors of childhood adversity overcome their chronic health conditions. Set On Edge, her book on the health effects of childhood trauma, is available for pre-order.

Adverse childhood experiences or ACEs can include parental divorce or separation; violence between caregivers; substance abuse within the home; incarceration of a household member; parental mental illness; physical, sexual, or emotional abuse; physical or emotional neglect; the death of parent(s) or sibling(s); growing up in foster care; and any other experience that causes undue stress during childhood.



Research demonstrates that survivors of adverse childhood experiences or ACEs are 76% more likely to be diagnosed with chronic disease as adults.* They are at increased risk for mental health concerns like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia; autoimmune conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis; reproductive problems like infertility, endometriosis, PMS, and PCOS; and metabolic concerns like insulin resistance, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.



Dr. Louis shares her own experience overcoming ACEs in her new book, Set On Edge. She also describes exactly how childhood trauma increases our risk for these health concerns in adulthood. Set On Edge is currently available for pre-order and will be released on March 1, 2020.



Dr. Louis’ new office, Focus Integrative Healthcare, is located at 3081 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Suite E-1, Norcross, GA 30071. Dr. Louis works with ACE survivors and collaborates with their primary care physicians, when needed, to help them overcome the effects of ACEs and optimize their health.



For media inquiries, please email Jeff Louis at press@drjanellelouis.com or call (913) 353-6775. To learn more about Dr. Louis’ health programs, visit https://www.focusih.com.



Focus Integrative Healthcare is a naturopathic practice serving the Atlanta area. We also offer telehealth appointments online and by telephone to clients worldwide. Our mission is to spread health and wellbeing. To do so, we focus on whole-person wellness and take an individualized approach to each person’s care.



