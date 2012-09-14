PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Cannabis Minister Miami Opens in the Magic City Couples can now incorporate cannabis into the wedding ceremony. - November 07, 2019 - Cannabis Minister Miami

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

The CBD Online Store Partners with Global CBD Manufacturer, Elixinol Having the best CBD products in the store was paramount for the CBD Online Store to gain trusted customers. Elixinol provides a strong foundation to grow with confidence. - October 30, 2019 - CBD-Online-Store

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Varicose Veins Doctors Now Offers Non-Intrusive Varicose Vein Treatments Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 25, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

Chronic Pain Elimination is Shown Live in DrainThatPain's World Tour to Canada, the UK, Dubai and Australia DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

Motus Active Introduces Itself to the CBD World with Its New Hemp Derived CBD Fitness Products Motus Active has launched its newest line of CBD fitness products throughout the United States. Motus Actives strives to offer the highest quality CBD focusing on the needs of the everyday athlete. Sourced exclusively from American grown hemp and crafted organically with zero THC, Motus Active CBD products offer a perfect blend of natural and essential body supplements. - October 04, 2019 - Motus Active

Breath Control: New Company Launches Innovative Breathwork Training Programs Professional Breathing Exercises and Psychological Techniques to Enhance Performance, Recovery and Resilience Through Non-Pharmacological Intervention (NPI). - October 04, 2019 - Breath Control

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center

P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Monroe, NJ Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Leading Israeli CBD Brand CiiTECH is a Proud Sponsor of the Hemp & CBD Expo in the UK The September edition of the UK's number 1 dedicated Hemp and CBD trade show is expected to be even bigger and better than the successful March edition and CiiTECH couldn’t be more excited to take part as an official Sponsor. - September 13, 2019 - CiiTECH Ltd.

European Shiatsu Week - Shiatsu Awareness in Cardiff City Centre, 16-21 September 2019 Shiatsu Week 2019 will aim to promote the benefits and uses of the ancient Japanese Acupressure therapy. City Marshall, an award winning Shiatsu therapy clinic, will take part in this European initiative and aim to bring it to life, across many activities. - September 13, 2019 - City Marshall Sports Massage Shiatsu & Reflexology

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

CiiTECH is a Proud Platinum Sponsor of CannX Medical Cannabis Expo in Tel Aviv CannX is one of the biggest events in the Global Medicinal Cannabis Industry taking place September 9-10 in Tel-Aviv, Israel. - September 10, 2019 - CiiTECH Ltd.

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Seizure Response Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Very Lucky Man in West Haven, CT Kyle has received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Kyle's service dog, Steil will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Kyle has struggled with the symptoms of his epilepsy diagnosis for over ten years. Losing consciousness and... - August 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Young Boy in Philadelphia, PA Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Alice Palmeri, LMT Receives 2019 Best of Portland Award Alice Palmeri, LMT receives 2019 Best of Portland Award for best Portland massage therapist. - August 08, 2019 - Alice Palmeri, LMT

Rebel Herbs to Attend the 2019 AANP Annual Convention and Exhibition The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians will be holding their annual conference at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland August 15-17. This year marks 100 years of Naturopathic Licensure in the United States. Attendees are invited to “celebrate the past, present & future of naturopathic... - August 03, 2019 - NuAxon Bioscience

Salutoceuticals Announces Addition of Henry Berkowitz as CEO Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC

Inspire NY, Church & Wellness Center Offers Reflexology & Natural Health Services to Boost Health of Community There is a new type of church in Jamaica, New York. At Inspire NY - Peoples First Baptist Church & Wellness Center, Dr. Simone Lord offers reflexology and sea bath services to help parishioners heal old wounds and prosper in good health. - July 24, 2019 - Peoples First Baptist Church

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Allentown, PA Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Immundiagnostik, Inc., North American Subsidiary of German Immunoassay Company, to Highlight 5 IVD Products at the AACC Scientific Meeting & Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will highlight 5 products for IVD Use at the AACC’S 71ST Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA.The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States. - July 18, 2019 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Success Strategist Making a Difference Wins Business Honor Recently voted as Top 25 Entrepreneurs by Leading Women Entrepreneurs. “The women we recognize are amazing role models for women in entrepreneurship and business everywhere. Their tremendous accomplishments are representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business. Every year, we continue to be blown away by how many successful women are nominated for the Top 25.” - July 08, 2019 - FINE to FAB

Stemedix Announces the Grand Opening of Their New St. Petersburg Facility Stemedix, Inc., a medical solutions provider specializing in Regenerative Medicine, is excited to share that their St. Petersburg facility is now open after a relocation and renovation update. - July 08, 2019 - Stemedix, Inc.

Keep Your Dogs Calm, Comfortable and Safe on July 4 Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe