Alternative Medicine News
Find a better alternative with news about medical products and practices that are not part of standard healthcare, including homeopathy, naturopathy, Ayurveda, faith healing, acupressure, acupuncture, aromatherapy, biofeedback, reflexology and reiki. Access information about alternative medicine treatments, studies, practitioners, events, products and services for a variety of afflictions.
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner, Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized)
Xiomara M. Hoey of Lake Success, New York, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of alternative healthcare. This award recognizes recipients for their achievements,... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Named an Honored Member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Selected for her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing, Lysne will be featured a full-page article in both the Spring and... - May 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back. - May 06, 2026 - Infinite Health IMC
Discover the Revised & Updated Honey's Bee-Healthy Powers. Sobering Findings.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated, dives deeper into the eye-opening powers of honey, honeybees, and mankind. With the August launch approaching, it's the perfect time to secure a copy for summer. - April 16, 2026 - Cal Orey
Dawn Michelle Castrataro Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dawn Michelle Castrataro of Vineland, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in alternative medicine. Castrataro will be... - April 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ares Physical Therapy Redefines Performance and Longevity with New Elm Grove Center of Excellence
Ares Physical Therapy was founded by a doctor of physical therapy who is also a former elite gymnastics coach, bringing a rare combination of clinical skill and competitive understanding to every case. That foundation shapes the way the team approaches complex injuries, movement dysfunction, and performance optimization across Elm Grove and the surrounding Waukesha area. - April 09, 2026 - Ares Physical Therapy
Dr. Marlene Fuson Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Marlene Fuson of Corbin, Kentucky, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative... - April 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Listening to Spravato™ Publishes a New Standard for Music‑Assisted Support in Esketamine Treatment
Listening to Spravato™, a guide to music‑assisted support for esketamine treatment, is now available in print and digital formats. Written by jazz musician and technologist Justin Page, the book introduces a practical, safety‑forward framework for using music to enhance patient stability, emotional grounding, and therapeutic outcomes during Spravato® sessions. - March 12, 2026 - Justin Page
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness Redefines Integrated Care in Virginia Following Prestigious Industry Recognition
Health First Chiropractic & Wellness has been recognized for clinical excellence and patient-centered care. Led by Dr. Cherine Reid, the practice integrates chiropractic precision with nutrition and mindset coaching. With accolades including "Best Chiropractor" for five consecutive years, the center remains a leader in holistic health, offering spinal decompression and chronic disease management for the Henrico County community. - February 21, 2026 - Health First Chiropractic & Wellness
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing. Lysne will be... - February 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
MyCBDGenius Takes the Guesswork Out of Choosing Wellness CBD Products Partnering with Realm of Caring to Support CBD Wellness Research and Education
MyCBDGenius, a new consumer wellness platform, officially launches this week with a mission to simplify the confusing world of CBD. Designed to help consumers quickly find trusted CBD products for specific wellness concerns, the site is also making a strong charitable commitment: half of profits will be donated to Realm of Caring, a respected nonprofit dedicated to CBD research and education. - February 17, 2026 - MyCBDGenius
Oxylon Wellness Announces Grand Opening Event & Partnership with RennerVation Foundation
Oxylon Wellness will officially launch on March 24, 2026, celebrating its mission to advance oxygen-based wellness while announcing a philanthropic partnership with Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation to support and empower youth. - February 12, 2026 - Oxylon Wellness, LLC
Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™
Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health. - January 20, 2026 - Evolve Medical
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
New Book, “Transcending in the 21st Century,” Reveals a Groundbreaking Roadmap for Human Evolution in the Age of AI, Automation, and Social Collapse
Transcending in the 21st Century, the highly anticipated new book by technologist, researcher, and AI pioneer Alexious Fiero, has officially been released, delivering what early reviewers are calling “the first manual for surviving the modern world.” Part memoir, part scientific... - December 02, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
NatureQuant® Awarded Patent for NatureScore® and NatureDose® AI-Powered Environmental Impact Measurement Model
NatureQuant’s foundation technologies analyze environmental and personal data to unlock actionable nature exposure intelligence. - November 25, 2025 - NatureQuant
Botanical Advocacy and Education (BAE) Launches to Promote Pure, Safe and Natural Solutions for Public Health
Botanical Advocacy and Education’s goal is to educate all people to the truth about botanicals. BAE is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural, unadulterated Botanicals for the purposes they choose. - November 17, 2025 - Botanical Advocacy and Education
Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress. - November 11, 2025 - Bridge Publications
The Nation's Longest-Running Cannabis Dispensary Commemorates 26 Years of Service with Sales, Swag, and Music on Halloween
Berkeley Patients Group Dispensary Celebrates 26 Years with Community Appreciation Event - October 31, 2025 - Berkeley Patients Group
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
A Historic Milestone: Life Chiropractic College West Celebrates the Investiture of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian as Its Fourth President
On Friday, October 10, 2025, Life Chiropractic College West proudly hosted the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Peter J. Kevorkian, D.C., formally recognizing his appointment as the institution’s fourth President. The event marked both a moment of celebration and a powerful symbol of the... - October 25, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Laura’s Mercantile is Expanding Its Military Appreciation Program
Laura's Mercantile, an online wellness store in Winchester, KY, is expanding its military program to help veterans amid rising inflation. All active and retired military personnel can access the program by uploading their DD214 verification at laurasmercantile.com or visiting their physical store on Main Street in Winchester. - October 13, 2025 - Laura's Mercantile
Hemp Lies Exposed 2025: Cbdeeme Unmasks the Myths Holding Back America’s Wellness Revolution
Wellness brand Cbdeeme is tackling misinformation head-on with a nationwide awareness push. The campaign confronts six of the most common hemp myths—covering safety, legality, and effectiveness—and provides consumers with fact-based clarity. By addressing persistent misconceptions, Cbdeeme empowers shoppers to make more confident, informed wellness choices. - October 02, 2025 - Cbdeeme
MooreWays to Mental Health Brings Breakthrough TMS Treatment to Chester County, PA
MooreWays to Mental Health has opened in Exton’s Eagleview community, bringing FDA-cleared Deep TMS to Chester County. This drug-free, non-invasive treatment helps the brain heal depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD and more without medication side effects. MooreWays combines BrainsWay’s advanced TMS with trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and gut health support for whole-person, lasting healing. - September 26, 2025 - MooreWays
Natural Cure Labs’ Level Off Gains Traction as Americans Seek Metabolic Health
Natural Cure Labs has updated its Level Off glucose support supplement to include loquat leaf extract, expanding the formula’s evidence base for healthier post-meal glucose balance. With only 12% of U.S. adults metabolically healthy, the enhancement underscores rising demand for natural solutions. - September 24, 2025 - Natural Cure Labs
Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More
Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid. - September 15, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
Kevin Harrington Teams Up with Sports Acupuncturist to Disrupt U.S. Healthcare
Sports Acupuncturist, founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, is launching the nation’s first performance-focused acupuncture franchise. Blending classical Chinese medicine with modern neuromuscular science, the brand delivers measurable outcomes in pain relief, recovery, and injury prevention. Launched nationwide in collaboration with Kevin Harrington, original Shark Tank cast member, the model sets a new standard of care. - September 10, 2025 - Sports Acupuncturist
North American Medical Corporation Receives Approval to Import Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore
North American Medical Corporation (NAM) has received approval to import its patented Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore, with the first unit going to Dr. Jon Marshall of Back In Health. The system’s unique technology delivers precise, non-invasive spinal decompression, expanding NAM’s global network of IDD Therapy® providers. - September 09, 2025 - North American Medical Corporation
Psychiatry Grand Opening
Cordial Psychiatry Announces Grand Opening of New Yonkers Office Cordial Psychiatry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office at 955 Yonkers Avenue, Suite 102, Yonkers, NY 10704. The celebration will take place on Monday, September 8th at 5:00 PM, with local leaders, staff, and... - September 03, 2025 - Cordial Psychiatry
Healing and C-PTSD Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Community Hub for Survivors of Complex Trauma
Healing and C-PTSD™, the world’s largest trauma-informed community with over 340K members on Instagram, has launched the CPTSD Community Hub — a private, survivor-led space offering support circles, trauma education, and tools for healing. Designed for those living with Complex PTSD, the Hub provides connection, resources, and validation for survivors who’ve long been overlooked. - August 22, 2025 - Healing & CPTSD LLC
Performance Medical Clinic Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunities
Performance Medical Clinic now offers franchise opportunities nationwide. Specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. Physician-owned and first of its kind, this turnkey model is ideal for healthcare providers or entrepreneurs seeking to enter the booming wellness market with training, operational, and marketing support. - August 21, 2025 - Performance Medical Clinic
Renew Integrative Health in Newark, DE, Launches Specialized Fibromyalgia Consultations for Women in Their 40s
Renew Integrative Health now offers specialized consultations for women in their 40s with fibromyalgia. This service provides a personalized, root-cause approach to managing pain and fatigue. - August 21, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
AcCELLerated Biologics to Distribute RegenaLase™ Laser System from IPG Medical Corporation Across the United States
AcCELLerated Biologics, LLC, a leading distributor of regenerative medicine technologies, today announced an exclusive agreement with IPG Medical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of IPG Photonics Corporation, to distribute the RegenaLase™ Laser System throughout the United States. This... - August 20, 2025 - AcCELLerated Biologics
New Book Redefines Human Aging as an Upgradeable Operating System
A groundbreaking new book, "Quantum Superhuman™ Telomerase Edition" by Alexious Fiero, redefines aging as an upgradeable biological signal. Blending quantum biology, coherence science, and regenerative tech, the book introduces a revolutionary framework for human evolution through cellular mastery, telomerase intelligence, and conscious longevity. - July 28, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
Revolve Recovery Launches Trauma Ecology Integration Model (TEIM)
Revolve Recovery has launched the Trauma Ecology Integration Model™ (TEIM™), a new framework developed by Dr. Georgina K. Smith. TEIM redefines trauma as a relational and systemic ecology, introducing concepts like Orbits of Harm and Trauma Atmospheres to explore how trauma evolves across generations, institutions, and culture. - July 26, 2025 - Revolve Recovery
Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner
Marketing For Wellness is the official Community Engagement Partner for Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025, happening July 26–27 at the Sofitel Chicago. This premier wellness tech event unites leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimization. Attendees will experience live demos, cutting-edge tools, and talks from top innovators in health. Learn more at biohackers.world. - July 17, 2025 - Marketing for Wellness
Charles O. Scott, African American Millionaire Phi Beta Sigma, UVA Alumnus, and Health Entrepreneur, Receives Unconditional Presidential Pardon from Donald J. Trump
Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted a complete and unconditional pardon to its co-founder, Charles O. Scott. The White House issued the official pardon warrant, absolving Mr. Scott of his conviction. - June 19, 2025 - Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc
"The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol" Book by Philip Potasiak, Presents a New Natural Treatment Protocol for Millions of Men in the US with Chronic Prostatitis
"The Chronic Prostatitis 360 Protocol" is a scientifically proven natural treatment protocol for the 5 million men in the US who struggle with chronic prostatitis a devastating condition that is notoriously difficult to treat. - June 18, 2025 - Philip Potasiak
Heallist Launches All-in-One Platform to Book 3,000+ Holistic Services Across 200+ Modalities Worldwide
Heallist, a global platform for holistic practitioners, has officially launched its all-in-one public marketplace, now offering over 3,000 bookable holistic services across 200+ modalities including reiki, acupuncture, astrology, functional nutrition, and more. With 2,000+ practitioners from 55+ countries, Heallist bridges the gap in the wellness space by combining practice management tools with public discoverability. - June 09, 2025 - Heallist