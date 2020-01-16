Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alertus Technologies Press Release

Alertus Technologies Collaborates with the National School Boards Association to Provide an Emergency Preparedness Grant for School Districts Nationwide

The Center for Safe Schools (the Center) is a National School Boards Association initiative that provides critical resources to help education leaders, administrators and the public enhance student and school safety. The Center for Safe Schools focuses on four key areas — infrastructure, crisis and emergency management, whole child health and cyber security — to create and maintain safe and secure learning environments for students, staff and surrounding communities. Washington D.C., DC, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a collaboration with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to provide an annual emergency preparedness grant valuing up to $75,000 to one qualified member of the NSBA.“Working with NSBA provides us with a great platform to reach local K-12 schools that want and need to strengthen their emergency preparedness,” said Ryan McGonigle, Director of Philanthropy at Alertus. “We’re excited to take our philanthropy initiatives to the next stage with an association that understands the value of technology and how the Alertus Mass Notification System can help improve school safety.”As Alertus has grown, so has the desire to reach local and international communities that are insufficiently prepared for an emergency or a disaster event. The Alertus Grants Program was created to help reduce barriers for schools by providing free hardware and software solutions to enhance their emergency preparedness strategies. This program is an extension of the Alertus Desktop Donation program, which to date has provided over 700 non-profit organizations across the world with the Alertus Desktop™ Notification tool. Now in partnership with NSBA, Alertus will be expanding its grants program to support more K-12 schools in need across the United States.“Safety is a top priority for public education leaders and communities, with comprehensive school safety being the foundation for creating positive and supportive learning environments for all students and staff. NBSA recognizes that to create and foster safer schools, it is essential that we develop and promote collaborative relationships and open communication with state school board associations, communities, educators, law enforcement, emergency responders, and other entities concerned with school safety,” said NSBA Director of the Center for Safe Schools Adam Lustig. “With a shared vision of improving safety infrastructure and overall school safety, NSBA is excited to collaborate with Alertus to provide critical resources to our schools."To qualify and apply for the grant, association members must be a registered non-profit organization or a government entity such as a school, library, or public agency. Priority will be given to high-risk and high-need organizations.NSBA members can apply for the Alertus Grant by visiting the NSBA website at https://stateassociationservices.wufoo.com/forms/xiaiz4r1dcpvsc/. Applications will be accepted from January 7- February 17, 2020.Alertus Philanthropy ContactRyan McGonigle, Director of Philanthropy202.253.7887 x789 | rmcgonigle@alertus.comAbout Alertus TechnologiesSince 2002, Alertus has pioneered the emergency mass notification space, helping organizations find innovative notification solutions for disaster risk reduction. Alertus believes that all organizations and communities vulnerable to risk, from potential violence or natural disaster, should have access to life-saving mass notification solutions, regardless of available resources. Through raising awareness, sharing technical expertise, and granting its solutions to at-need organizations, Alertus is committed to supporting the creation of disaster-resilient societies across the world. www.alertus.com/philanthropyAbout NSBA and the Center for Safe SchoolsNSBA is a federation of 49 state associations and the U.S. territory of the Virgin Islands, representing their more than 90,000 school board officials. These local officials govern over 13,600 local school districts serving more than 50 million public school students. Working with and through our state associations, and serving as their Washington, D.C. office, NSBA advocates for equity and excellence in public education through school board governance.The Center for Safe Schools (the Center) is a National School Boards Association initiative that provides critical resources to help education leaders, administrators and the public enhance student and school safety. The Center for Safe Schools focuses on four key areas — infrastructure, crisis and emergency management, whole child health and cyber security — to create and maintain safe and secure learning environments for students, staff and surrounding communities. Contact Information Alertus Technologies

Caroline Kilday

202-253-7887



alertus.com



