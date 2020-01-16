SIAA Reports Another Successful Year Signing New Member Agencies in 2019

Press Releases SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) Press Release

SIAA has been projecting total in-force premium of $8.8 Billion for 2019.



About SIAA

SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) is a national alliance of independent insurance agency members. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net.



catherinee@siaa.net Hampton, NH, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) signed 451 independent agents in 2019, marking the 11th consecutive year, with over 400 new member agencies joining the 48 master agencies in its national alliance.SIAA has been projecting total in-force premium of $8.8 Billion for 2019.About SIAASIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) is a national alliance of independent insurance agency members. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net.SIAA, 234 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842, siaa.net 603-601-1223Media Contacts: Catherine EdisonSIAA603-601-1256catherinee@siaa.net Contact Information SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance)

