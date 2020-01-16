PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance)

SIAA Reports Another Successful Year Signing New Member Agencies in 2019


Hampton, NH, January 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) signed 451 independent agents in 2019, marking the 11th consecutive year, with over 400 new member agencies joining the 48 master agencies in its national alliance.

SIAA has been projecting total in-force premium of $8.8 Billion for 2019.

About SIAA
SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) is a national alliance of independent insurance agency members. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net.

SIAA, 234 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842, siaa.net 603-601-1223

Media Contacts: Catherine Edison
SIAA
603-601-1256
catherinee@siaa.net
www.siaa.net

