Given Campbell, Globally Renowned Wallpaper Designer Launches Wallpaper for Australia Relief

100% of proceeds will benefit the rehabilitation efforts for Australia's wildlife.

Tampa, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Given Campbell, the award winning and globally renowned wallpaper designer, is announcing the launch of a custom wallpaper to aid in the relief efforts for the more than one billion animals who are thought to have perished in the devastating fires in Australia."This is a tragedy for all of us, regardless of geography. If nothing is done to save them or their habitats, we will never see these majestic animals outside of a zoo," says Given Campbell, speaking from her Florida studio.The wallpaper is a striking pattern of yellow kangaroos and boomerangs on a deep blue field, reminiscent of the national flag of Australia. There is also a subtle pattern of white dots, meant to embrace Australia's Aboriginal roots.Rehabilitation of these animals and their habitats is expected to take many years and will run into the billions of dollars. "They are going to need all the help they can get and we hope to be a proactive part of the solution which is why we will be donating 100% of the proceeds of each order to The Australia Zoo."The Australia Zoo was founded by the late Steve Irwin and his widow Terri. Currently it is operated by Terri Irwin and their children Robert and Bindi.The Kangaroo Relief Wallpaper is available in rolls measuring 27" X 15' or a 2' X 3' piece suitable for framing. Orders can be placed on the Given Campbell website or by calling 813.417.5393.Given Campbell is an award-winning wallpaper designer located in Tampa Florida, with all design and printing done in the United States. Given Campbell's wallpaper has been featured on the cover of Target's Clubb Wedd catalog, The New York Times, and the Today show. She has also been honored as a Tastemaker in House and Garden's annual issue. In addition, her election wallpaper was featured on the Reuter's Times Square billboard.

