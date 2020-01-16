Commercial Site Design's Year in Review 2019

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercial Site Design Press Release

Commercial Site Design releases its year in review for 2019. A year saw steady corporate growth, upturn in hotel developments, and an overhaul of its website.

Raleigh, NC, January 16, 2020



“As a firm, we were able to overcome a few questions in 2019 and had one of our more productive years,” says Brain Soltz, one of the founding partners at Commercial Site Design. “One of our goals for 2019 was to maintain and nurture existing relationships. This goal and the dedication and hard work of our employees helped shape our year.”



Commercial Site design saw more than 75 percent of its projects come from repeat business and added many new clients.



Commercial Site Design partnered on more than 150 projects in more than 15 states, with North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama being a few of the most requested states.



While quick-serve restaurants continue to be one of the most requested development types, Commercial Site Design saw an uptick in hotel projects in 2019; with hotels ranking in the top three requested development types.



“We started working on a few hotel developments in 2018 and that work continued in 2019,” says Brian Soltz. “This experience and our knowledge of rollout engineering gave us an opportunity to extend our development services to the hotel industry.”



Heading into 2020, Commercial Site Design has multiple hotel developments on the board, with sites located in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.



In addition to give clients and prospects easier access to Commercial Site Design and a more comprehensive outline of the company and its services, the firm overhauled its web presence and launched a user- and mobile-friendly website.



The new website offers users a single-page experience; highlighting services, expertise, and specialties; an updated blog and news section; a request for proposal section; and encourages interaction between visitors and Commercial Site Design.



"We had a good 2019, and I foresee this continuing in 2020," says Brian Soltz. “We welcomed new clients and we’re working with brands poised to have a strong year.”



Commercial Site Design’s corporate strategy for 2020 will focus on nurturing relationships with existing clients; building its brand among Raleigh, N.C.-based developers, architects and franchisees; and implementing opportunities that encourage interaction among clients.



To get more information on Commercial Site Design, visit www.csitedesign.com.



Joshua Snyder

919-398-6516



www.csitedesign.com



