Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Florida Self Storage Facility

Frost Weaver and Josh Koerner are located in Jacksonville, Florida and are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates for North, Central and South Florida. They can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Jacksonville, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of Fanning Springs Storage. Weaver Realty represented the seller in the transaction and the sale closed December 19, 2019. The facility is located in Fanning Springs, FL with proximity to the city of Chiefland, Fl and is part of the tri-county area to include Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties. Fanning Springs Storage is an 8.8 Acre, 294-unit self-storage facility with a mix of climate and non-climate-controlled units, with 42,805 rentable square feet, and an occupancy rate of 90%. The property has frontage on US-19, with gated access, below market rents and growth in the surrounding area. In addition, there are plans for an additional 7,500 sf climate-controlled building and room to expand.Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes.Frost Weaver and Josh Koerner are located in Jacksonville, Florida and are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates for North, Central and South Florida. They can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

