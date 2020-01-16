Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Kansas Self Storage Portfolio

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

There was substantial interest in the property due to the low-cost price per pound and deal size. This opened a large pool of prospective buyers seeking to acquire their first storage facility.



Jared Jones, CCIM is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate for Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-609-0541. Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. South Hutchinson, KS, January 16, 2020 -- JT Easy Storage is a rural market portfolio, with three locations in two different markets. Argus affiliates Jared Jones, CCIM and Larry Goldman, CCIM teamed up to represent the financial institution in the disposition of the property to a local buyer, new to the self-storage asset class. The deal profile was value add and acquired significantly below replacement cost.

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



