Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: International Performer, Ruben Celiberti Returns to the Scientology Info Center to Perform "Celebration of the Arts 2020"

On Sunday, February 23, renowned world-class entertainer Ruben Celiberti will present “A Celebration of the Arts 2020; an Evening of Music, Song, and Dance” at the Scientology Information Center. The evening will include collaborations between Celiberti and local artists. Refreshments will begin at 6:30pm, the performance starts 7pm.

Clearwater, FL, January 16, 2020 --(



Ruben Celiberti is a dancer, singer, and pianist who has performed with leading stars of theater, ballet, and television in Europe and Latin America. Born in Rosario, Argentina, he trained at the Conservatory of the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires and went on to an illustrious career with the biggest names in Argentina, France, and Italy.



Celiberti has been hailed by the international press as “a musical genius,” “brilliant” and "charismatic." He is a winner of Argentina’s Critics Award as “Outstanding Performer of the Year.”



This event will highlight and celebrate the arts and the importance of artists in society. Celiberti’s desire is to also encourage those with artistic talent to create, persevere and work towards their goals despite sometimes insurmountable obstacles or discouragement.



“We are excited to begin 2020 accenting talent, culture and the arts, and are honored to showcase Mr. Celiberti and many artists never showcased before,” said Amber Skjelset, Info Center Manager.



“With these events it is our goal to reflect what humanitarian and artist L. Ron Hubbard once said about the value of artists and their role in society, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists’.”



To attend this free performance or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.



The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened onJuly 11, 2015 and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social and non-profit groups.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU. Clearwater, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater; a facility that provides understanding about Scientology, its beliefs and social betterment programs as well as artistic and cultural music events.Ruben Celiberti is a dancer, singer, and pianist who has performed with leading stars of theater, ballet, and television in Europe and Latin America. Born in Rosario, Argentina, he trained at the Conservatory of the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires and went on to an illustrious career with the biggest names in Argentina, France, and Italy.Celiberti has been hailed by the international press as “a musical genius,” “brilliant” and "charismatic." He is a winner of Argentina’s Critics Award as “Outstanding Performer of the Year.”This event will highlight and celebrate the arts and the importance of artists in society. Celiberti’s desire is to also encourage those with artistic talent to create, persevere and work towards their goals despite sometimes insurmountable obstacles or discouragement.“We are excited to begin 2020 accenting talent, culture and the arts, and are honored to showcase Mr. Celiberti and many artists never showcased before,” said Amber Skjelset, Info Center Manager.“With these events it is our goal to reflect what humanitarian and artist L. Ron Hubbard once said about the value of artists and their role in society, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists’.”To attend this free performance or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened onJuly 11, 2015 and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social and non-profit groups.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology