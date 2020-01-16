SEO is Local Partners with The Rental Shop 30A

Press Releases SEOisLocal Press Release

http://www.facebook.com/SEOisLocal Santa Rosa Beach, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Any business that depends on a strong online presence for its success needs to understand the relevance of internet marketing. While good online marketing strategies are a must to boost a business’s sales, it can be tough for a local business to comprehend the smaller nuances of internet marketing, which is why they need to depend on a local SEO company to help them achieve the results. The solution is hiring the services of SEO is Local, a company that is dedicated to building successful online businesses through their high quality marketing and web services.Recently, SEO is Local partnered with The Rental Shop 30A, a beach bonfire rental company in Santa Rosa Beach, GA to improve their online visibility and reach more customers. Their internet marketing services include online directory submissions, social media profiles including Facebook and Twitter, Google places and monthly analytics reporting.“We are very happy to be partnering up with The Rental Shop 30A. This opportunity will give us the chance to help the business get the kind of results they could only dream of before. We aren’t like other ordinary SEO companies because we not only offer excellent SEO services, but also we strive to educate and empower our customers with a better understanding of Internet marketing. Based in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, we’re known for over-delivering and our team works hard to provide the best customer service experience possible,” says a team member.The services offered by SEO is Local include:• Local Internet Marketing• Social Internet Marketing• Mobile Marketing• Marketing Reporting• Website Design & MaintenanceTheir partner The Rental Shop 30A is a beach bonfire rental company offers low priced beach bonfire services. All bonfires on the beach can be customized to your group's needs such as adding beach chairs, tiki torches, etc. Catered food options can also be added to your bonfire on the beach such as a low country shrimp boil, etc. To know more about them, please visit https://www.therentalshop30a.com/30a-beach-bonfiresFor any business looking to enhance its online presence, now is the best time to hire the services of SEO is Local. Currently, they are offering $50 off 1st month's fee for the month of Nov, 2019 only. For more information, please visit www.seoislocal.com.Media Contact:Shonda RogersSEO is Local850-684-2029 officeInfo@seoislocal.comhttp://www.seoislocal.comhttp://www.facebook.com/SEOisLocal Contact Information SEOisLocal

