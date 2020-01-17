Q Stay and Lounge Ueno Announces Grand Opening Media Open House Event

Tokyo, Japan, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Q Stay and lounge Ueno: Tokyo's new international hostel
Grand Opening, January 20, 2020
Media Open House, January 17, 2020
Media Open House event
When: Friday, January 17, 2020
15:00-18:00 Q Stay and Q Cafe open house
18:00-19:00 Grand Opening event
19:00 Social reception at Q Cafe
Location: Q Stay and lounge Ueno
2-13-2 Higashi-Ueno, Taito Ward, Tokyo
This is a free event. However, reservations are required. Interested parties are kindly asked to contact LS Corp. in advance.
This event will allow members of the media to observe and explore the completed hostel and its facilities, and experience its unique art exhibitions and media installations first-hand.
Q Stay Homepage (English): https://www.q-stay.jp/en
Unique Features of Q Stay and lounge:
1. Real-time multilingual translation group chat, a first in Japan
Introducing Kotozna Group Chat, a Japanese-developed, AI-powered, real-time multilingual translation and chat software making its public debut at Q Cafe. Guests use their own smartphones, type in their native language, and the unique AI system translates their messages for all other users instantaneously. The chat is updated in real-time on a projector screen in Q Cafe, allowing guests and visitors from around the world to communicate with ease, overcoming the language and national barriers of the past.
2. Art exhibitions open a space for young creative minds to express themselves
Art is in the air and on the walls all around Q Stay and lounge. Featuring an exclusive partnership with the Tokyo University of the Arts, whose students' works are on rotating exhibition throughout the building, the venue also regularly plays host to single-artist showcases, live paintings, and workshops featuring the area's most exciting up-and-coming creatives. Q Stay is committed to supporting these important young talents, by distributing artist information as well as facilitating the sale of selected works on their behalf.
3. Hailing from over 20 different countries, a staff as diverse as the world itself
Q Stay and lounge staff come to Japan from all corners of the globe, representing more than 20 different nations in total. In addition to speaking Japanese, English, and a wealth of other world languages, staff imbue the guest experience with the warmth and individuality of their own cultural backgrounds. Q Cafe brims with an international atmosphere, making it an ideal space for exciting new multicultural experiences.
Online press release (full text & images): https://www.q-stay.jp/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Q-Stay-Media-Open-House-20200117-Press-Release.pdf