UToool YouTube Video Downloader Enables Everyone to Download YouTube Videos Online for Free

San Francisco, CA, February 20, 2020
)-- Anyone who surfs the Internet may inevitably have viewed or maybe have uploaded and shared videos on YouTube, since it’s the world’s largest video sharing site. Many users may have noticed one problem with YouTube, that is, even though it gives its users the freedom to view, like, dislike, share, comment and add videos to playlists, it doesn’t offer a download option of its videos.
Video viewers may come across videos they really love and want to view them offline or store them on multiple devices like personal computers and mobile phones. So what would these people do?
This is no longer a problem. UToool is glad to let everyone know that its developing team has newly released an online app to deal with the situation - UToool YouTube Video Downloader, which makes it as easy as a pie for users to download videos on YouTube.
The highlight of UToool YouTube Downloader is that it works online, so users don’t need to install any program to their hard drives. The procedure is simple - copy & paste video URL in the input field on the app web page, click “Start” and a list of available videos of different quality and size will be shown, users can choose the one they need, and click “Download.” When the chosen video is played in a new browser tab, users can press “Ctrl + S” to save the video to hard drive.
In any case, people don’t need to worry that they don’t know how to use the tool, because the interface of UToool is very intuitive to navigate, users of the first time can easily understand what to do.
UToool YouTube Downloader supports download of all video formats: AVI, FLV, WMV, MP4, and MOV, etc. – any format that the original video is.
Moreover, UToool offers unlimited download, meaning people can download as many videos as they want. There will be no watermark and no other restrictions either.
Based on a large number of tests, UToool YouTube Downloader works well on all popular browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer, Internet Edge.
As for the access of its service, UToool will always keep its apps free so that anyone can use its online tools easily, without entering any credit card information or paying any fee.
About UToool
UToool is a team aiming to provide free online apps to help users accomplish various tasks in work and in life. All UToool apps will be based on browsers so that to keep users’ hard drive light. At the moment, UToool YouTube Video Downloader is already online and for free. And more handy and surprising tools are about to come.