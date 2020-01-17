The South Florida Garlic Fest Implements Text Messaging System to Help Garlic Fest Fans

Press Releases Garlic Fest Press Release

During the two-day event, you can receive special updates, exclusive specials and safety alerts via text alert.

Lake Worth Beach, FL, January 17, 2020 --



Although safety has always been top priority for Garlic Fest organizers, “We are always looking at new ways to communicate any potential threats with our patrons, vendors and staff,” says Lindi DiMaio, Marketing and Communications Director at Garlic Fest.



During the two-day event, if you would like to receive special updates, exclusive specials and safety alerts, you can text the word GARLIC to 833-222-1965. This is the first time Garlic Fest has implemented a text system.



"In the event of an emergency, we realize it is impossible to alert every staff member, volunteer and patron as quickly as we’d like,” says Nancy Stewart-Franzcak Executive Director at Garlic Fest. “We're going to provide attendees an opportunity to be able to text us if they see something out of the ordinary. We'll get those texts in our mobile command post and assess the situation with PBSO and our private security team," says Franzcak.



In addition to emergency notifications, the text message system will be there to alert staff and attendees of missing persons, weather threats and to offer discounts to attendees. One advantage to signing up for text alerts include a Birthday Cocktail Crawl with drink specials only available to patrons who sign up for text alerts. Signage throughout the event will direct attendees to sign up via text message for special updates & safety alerts.



For more information, visit our website at GarlicfestFL.com and don’t miss the “Best Stinking Party in South Florida.”



Garlic Fest is a popular food and entertainment two-day festival that features national act entertainment, Gourmet Alley food area with over 100 garlic laced menu items, a large children's amusement area with rides, hundreds of art and craft vendors and full liquor bars. Founded by a group of local folks looking to establish a fund-raising source for local non-profit organizations, the event relies on volunteer organizations to staff the event.

Lindi DiMaio

561-279-0907



garlicfestfl.com



