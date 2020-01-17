Californians Have Most Long-Term Care Insurance Protection Reports Association

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

California, Texas, New York and Florida rank as the top states where residents have purchased long-term care insurance protection according to a report released today by the American Association for Long-Term Care insurance.

"Some 610,000 Californians own a traditional long-term care insurance policy by far the top state for this important protection," announced Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. The Association posted a visual reporting the latest data for the top-10 states where state residents have a traditional LTC insurance policy in place.



Texas has the second most residents with a long-term care insurance policy (410,025) followed by New York (393,910) and Florida (316,427).



"Certainly population plays an important role but so does education and efforts by insurance professionals," Slome cites. "Insurance agents who market long-term care insurance are among the most passionate and caring bunch of professionals I have come to know," he continued. "They educate millions without direct compensation and many continue to service their clients for decades."



Slome explained that long-term care insurance agents are only compensated when a consumer purchases coverage. "A specialist may spend an hour or more giving free advice and information without any obligation," Slome adds. "Tell me another profession where you can call a specialist and say, I'd like an hour of your time for free." Insurance agents receive compensation directly from the insurance company in the form of commissions that are built into the price of the product.



The Association posts the latest data on long-term care insurance costs, sales, buyers and claimants on the Association's website. To access the 2020 statistical report go to https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2020.php and from that page one can access data from prior years.



