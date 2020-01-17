Press Releases Copper Canyon LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Copper Canyon LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Copper Canyon LLC Investment Advisory Celebrates the Launch of Two New Portfolio Models

Copper Canyon LLC Investment Advisory celebrates the creation and launch of the Dynamic Active Equity and Dynamic Income Portfolio Models.

Orlando, FL, January 17, 2020 --(



The Dynamic Active Equity Portfolio Model strategy is to purchase individual stocks and derivative securities to try to outperform the S&P 500. This portfolio model is actively managed and the portfolio manager screens potential investments by fundamental valuation metrics and the scope on the trading opportunity. The Dynamic Income Portfolio Model strategy is to invest in fixed income, bonds, bond ETFs and other income producing securities to collect dividend, interest and capture market value appreciation.



For more information about these investment strategies, contact Copper Canyon LLC at 407-864-2702. About the Firm Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor. More information can be found about the firm by visiting brokercheck.com and typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box. Firm IARD# 286061



Source: Copper Canyon LLC Orlando, FL, January 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Copper Canyon LLC Investment Advisory celebrates the creation of two new investment portfolio models. The new investment models launched at the start of January and they are called the Dynamic Active Equity Model Portfolio and Dynamic Income Model Portfolio.The Dynamic Active Equity Portfolio Model strategy is to purchase individual stocks and derivative securities to try to outperform the S&P 500. This portfolio model is actively managed and the portfolio manager screens potential investments by fundamental valuation metrics and the scope on the trading opportunity. The Dynamic Income Portfolio Model strategy is to invest in fixed income, bonds, bond ETFs and other income producing securities to collect dividend, interest and capture market value appreciation.For more information about these investment strategies, contact Copper Canyon LLC at 407-864-2702. About the Firm Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor. More information can be found about the firm by visiting brokercheck.com and typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box. Firm IARD# 286061Source: Copper Canyon LLC Contact Information Copper Canyon LLC

Dylan Quintilone

407-864-2702



https://www.coppercanyonllc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Copper Canyon LLC