Mangiflex Has Success with Magnistretch Collection

)-- Magniflex, a luxury mattress manufacturer from Italy, has been providing customers with innovative sleep products since 1962. The revolutionary Magnistretch mattress with back pain-relieving technology has been gaining momentum since its introduction in 2016 and is by far the best-selling and most popular line of the Magniflex assortment. Due to its worldwide success, Magniflex has added one more model to the Magnistretch collection – Magnistretch Sport. Now there is a Magnistretch for everybody.
All of the Magnistretch models feature patented technology that is endorsed by the prestigious American Chiropractic Association. The Magnistretch Sport model has a lower profile of 10’’ and a removable and washable non-quilted cover. The body immediately benefits from the stretching technology and provides a firmer comfort level than the other two Magnistretch models.
The Magnistretch X 14 is unique with its X-Static cover that uses metallic silver fabric for recovery, temperature regulation and bacteria reduction and provides a medium-soft comfort level. Magnistretch 12 is Magniflex’s best-seller and has a medium-firm comfort with the cover made of Outlast fabric, a temperature-regulating material developed by NASA. All Magnistretch models are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified against toxic chemicals and are 100% made in Italy.
Magniflex is proud of its Magnistretch success worldwide and the number of satisfied customers are continuing to increase every year. Reward your body with the best back-stretching technology invented in the form of a mattress. Sleep on Magnistretch.
