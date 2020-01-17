PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Store in a New Location


The popular mobile home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, is set to open a new store in North Carolina. It’s great news for the residents of Ramseur who can visit the store and fill their carts with mobile home supplies.

Fayetteville, NC, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The established mobile home supple store, American Mobile Home Supply Inc. will be entering a new location in North Carolina. They will be available for customers at 7195 Jordan Rd. Ramseur, NC 27316 #336-737-4244.

This is great news for mobile homeowners and local residents who can now buy home supply parts at a really affordable price. For customers looking for affordable home supplies, this is the store they need to visit.

The store has earlier served the locals of Cumberland County, Fayetteville and the surrounding neighborhood since 1964. The store has a team of knowledgeable, as well as courteous, workers who are available to help buyers pick the right product as needed. That’s not all, the skilled staff even help buyers make the right decision when it comes to choosing beneficial and affordable home supplies for mobile homes.

Just like other locations, the new North Carolina location can expect good customer footfall from residents and passersby. In order to assist their customers, the store also offers customer support from Monday-Saturdays. So, buyers can clear their doubts and queries with the help of experts when needed.

Having over 20 years of industry experience, they have a superb customer assistance team. Whether it’s business owners or homeowners, American Mobile Home Supply Inc. caters to every need with ultimate care. They have the widest range of home supplies at the most competitive price.
