American Mobile Home Supply Opens Store in a New Location

The popular mobile home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, is set to open a new store in North Carolina. It’s great news for the residents of Ramseur who can visit the store and fill their carts with mobile home supplies.

Fayetteville, NC, January 17, 2020 --



This is great news for mobile homeowners and local residents who can now buy home supply parts at a really affordable price. For customers looking for affordable home supplies, this is the store they need to visit.



The store has earlier served the locals of Cumberland County, Fayetteville and the surrounding neighborhood since 1964. The store has a team of knowledgeable, as well as courteous, workers who are available to help buyers pick the right product as needed. That’s not all, the skilled staff even help buyers make the right decision when it comes to choosing beneficial and affordable home supplies for mobile homes.



Just like other locations, the new North Carolina location can expect good customer footfall from residents and passersby. In order to assist their customers, the store also offers customer support from Monday-Saturdays. So, buyers can clear their doubts and queries with the help of experts when needed.



