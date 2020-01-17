BYD Announces Dealer Agreement with Integrity Lift Services

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, January 17, 2020 --(



Integrity Lift Services is a family-owned company serving southeast Michigan, including the greater Detroit area. The company offers material handling equipment products, parts, and service.



“This agreement gives BYD a presence in the southeast Michigan market and brings our products to a new audience,” said Terry Rains, director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “With their wealth of material handling industry experience, Integrity’s owners Jeff and Susan Carnahan are a great fit for BYD.”



“We are very excited to be able to represent the BYD forklift line in the southeast Michigan territory,” said Jeff Carnahan. “The BYD forklifts and the Lithium iron phosphate battery technology is unlike anything I have seen in my 28 years in the industry. BYD and this technology are truly the future of the material handling business and we at Integrity Lift Services are pleased to be part of it.”



BYD material handling products are ideal for those conscious about their bottom line and sustainability. BYD’s battery chemistry features environmentally friendly and non-toxic ingredients.



BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare forklifts, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



