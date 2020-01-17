Desert Foothills Theater Announces February Productions, Auditions

Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

The Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) announces several productions and auditions in February.

Performances of “Honk! Jr.” are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 21-22 at 7 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 16 and 23, 2 p.m. in the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center Blackbox Theater, 33606 N. 60th St., Scottsdale, 85266. Tickets are $25 and available at www.dftheater.org. Honk! Jr. is under the direction and musical direction of Mikaella Belsan and Kevin Glenn.



“We are grateful to Phyllis and Peter Strupp, our season sponsors, and to Carefree Kiwanis as show sponsor for ‘Honk, Jr.’,” says Terry Temple, Desert Foothills Theater Managing Director.



Before the “Honk, Jr.” performance on Sunday, Feb. 16 (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.), the Theater and the English Rose Tea Room will host a Honk, Jr. Tea Party. These events have become a special tradition centered on DFT’s youth productions. The Tea Party is an opportunity to meet the characters in person while enjoying a traditional English Tea consisting of finger sandwiches and delicious desserts.



Taking place at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center, tea parties begin with a song as characters from the DFT’s production enter the space and while food is served by the actors. The event is a great opportunity for friends, conversation and photo-taking.



Once the main course has been finished, the little ones come forward to hear a story read by the production's main characters and perhaps another song. After the story, it’s time for dessert and farewells by the characters who have to get ready for their show.



Tea parties are fun for the whole family. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.dftheater.org.



Also in February, auditions for the musical “Fairgame” will be held on Saturday Feb. 22, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday Feb. 23, 2 - 6 p.m. with call backs Monday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. “Fairgame” is a new work written by resident playwright Andrea Markowitz. For more details and to sign up, visit www.dftheater.org.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



azfcf.org



