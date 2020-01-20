The Grand Opening of Fast Tax of East Orlando

Orlando, FL, January 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- In 2018, Fast Tax Service Center was founded and opened 3 offices in the United States. Today Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando is proud to announce the Grand Opening of a brand new location in the heart of East Orlando to serve the community. Located at 7318 East Colonial Drive, Orlando Florida 32708, in Dan's Plaza. Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando is here to serve with nothing less than excellence.
This tax season the community can expect the convenience of having:
* No upfront Charges
* Drop of Services
* Mobile App to File Taxes On the Go
* eFile in all 50 States
* Cash Advance Up to $9500.00 Same Day
* Free two person cruise to the Bahamas
With every filling.
Finally, Fast Tax of East Orlando offers:
* Taxes Services: Personal, Business, and Corporate,
* Local Sales Tax, VAT, Legally Required Corporate Documentation,
* Bookkeeping: Manage daily transactions,
* Payroll: Management of payroll and taxes,
* Planning: Reporting and advice to support growth,
* Payables & Receivables: Management of supplier and customer invoices.
As a growing Franchise Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando location is intended to be a point of interest for anyone in the community that is seeking the counsel of a specialist in taxes.
Fast Tax Service Center of East Orlando
www.FastTaxSC.com
(407) 985-4335
7318 East Colonial Dr.
Orlando, Florida 32708