Versasec vSEC:CMS Added to GSA Schedule

Versasec vSEC:CMS solutions will now be easily accessible for hundreds of federal, state, local and higher education.

New York, NY, January 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Versasec announced today it has been added to Envoy Data Corporation's General Services Administration (GSA) schedule, facilitating access to vSEC:CMS solutions for hundreds of federal, state, local and higher education customers within the U.S. The $40+ billion GSA schedule's program offers government and higher education organizations pre-negotiated, fair and reasonable prices and expedites the procurement cycle of technology and other goods for these organizations.By adding Versasec solutions to its comprehensive list of GSA-approved products, Envoy Data Corporation, an industry-leading, specialty distributor of IT security solutions, can bundle CMS, cards, tokens and any external hardware like HSM or printers to hundreds of eligible government agencies. Agencies can now work with Envoy through its nationwide dealer network via the GSA schedule and its Cooperative Purchasing program to purchase any Versasec credential management solution."With Versasec's vSEC:CMS, we can provide a credential management solution option to our government and higher-education clients that supports the most two-factor authentication forms from smart cards to tokens and more," said Jeff Ciraulo, president of Envoy Data Corporation. "vSEC:CMS is an important product in our offerings because it can be bundled with a variety of smart card and token offerings to create best-in-class, two-factor authentication and identity and access management solutions."The Cybersecurity Act of 2015 mandates U.S. government agencies implement two-factor authentication across its departments. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management. Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in large-scale projects."Envoy Data Corporation has long been a strategic partner in the U.S.," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "By adding vSEC:CMS to the GSA list, it eliminates any barriers for Envoy to sell and distribute our solution to a variety of government agencies."

