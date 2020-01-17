The International Division of The MAGIC Foundation®, ICOSEP Welcomes MAGIC Africa to Their Network

Press Releases ICOSEP Press Release

ICOSEP welcomes MAGIC Africa to their network of organizations. The network is comprised of patient organizations, professional societies and volunteers, who are uniting their voices for endocrine awareness.

Chicago, IL, January 17, 2020 -- "We are honored to welcome MAGIC Africa to our network as an important part of building a stronger importance for children's health concerns," said Jamie Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of ICOSEP and MAGIC Co-founder. "There are more than a thousand medical conditions which can impact a child's growth. If we can identify and treat them young enough, we can save years of personal hardship and suffering in addition to the monumental cost of long-term health issues. We are so thankful to MAGIC Africa President Riziki Syombua for her sacrifice and vision for all the children in Africa."

MAGIC Africa is merely the latest addition to this growing network. Last year MAGIC India was added in addition. Global medical societies in specific countries such as Japan as well as international groups such as the European Society of Pediatric Endocrinology are all joining this new network.

"Technology is moving so quickly, making opportunities for real and valuable treatments for children with rare growth disorders manageable if not completely curable. It is essential that we help the public realize that growth is not cosmetic. It is one of the easiest and most recognizable signs of a potential health issue in a child. We want to help children get good quality medical care early-while there is time to make a lifelong change is still possible," says Harvey. The MAGIC-ICOSEP message: Is your child growing normally? Find out. Too much or too little can be an early warning sign of more than 1,000 developing medical conditions.

