Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

ABCD Eat Right Launches KidsVs Challenge in Boca Raton, Florida to Promote Lifelong Healthy Habits in Children ABCD Eat Right launches a six week challenge aimed to promote lifelong healthy habits that follow participants from childhood through adulthood. The fun-ducational course addresses topics such as nutrition, mindfulness, physical fitness, and behavior in an exciting and engaging way. - December 18, 2019 - ABCD Eat Right

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

3rd Annual Perthes Conference to be Hosted on October 5 at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX On Saturday, October 5th at 8AM CST, the Legg Calve Perthes Foundation, alongside a team of parent volunteers, have partnered with the International Perthes Study Group (IPSG) to host a full day event to discuss the impact of Perthes Disease. The conference is designed to empower families with knowledge,... - August 29, 2019 - Legg Calve Perthes Foundation

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Young Boy in Philadelphia, PA Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Young Girl in Corona, CA 10 year old Emily is the lucky recipient of an Autism Service Dog named Janey. Emily’s parents are looking forward to Janey becoming their daughter’s friend and angel. They are most looking forward to Emily and her new service dog playing together as well as alerting them if Emily attempts... - August 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 year old Chase, along with her parents, has been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for close to two years. Chase is a very active typical 7-year old, who enjoys playing softball and gymnastics. It is important to her parents that Chase’s service dog can help Chase with feeling more independent... - July 30, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Local Mom and Pittsburgh Musicians "Band Together" to Raise Autism Awareness with Benefit Single on MTS Records “Band Together Pittsburgh” is releasing an Autism Awareness single. “Differently Abled Man” was penned by Lisa Satira Brozek, for her son, Christopher. It will be released on MTS Records. - July 26, 2019 - MTS Management Group

KION Pediatrics - KICKING IT WITH KION Event At KION Pediatrics, it’s about connecting, passion, and service. There’s a synergy that is created between your family, your child and Dr. Kris and he is as passionate about your kids as he is about his own. - July 25, 2019 - KION Pediatrics

Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Assist Family in Roseville, CA A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Allentown, PA Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

World-Renowned Keto Expert, Dr. Eric Berg, Reveals Secrets of the Keto Universe on His YouTube Channel The channel has more than two thousand four hundred published videos to date, viewed by over five hundred thousand viewers daily. - July 12, 2019 - Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Nathaniel's Hope Launches Make 'm Smile Festival in Downtown Orlando Lake Eola This Saturday The 17th Annual Make 'm Smile festival hosted by Nathaniel's Hope is among the largest event in the nation celebrating VIP Kids with special needs and their families. Make 'm Smile honors 3000 VIP kids/families and brings together 450 area volunteers, 120 vendors/exhibitors plus more than 50 corporate and community sponsors for a day full of family fun, interactive games, food and entertainment. Top 8 American Idol Finalist Alyssa Raghu and her band Latitude 28 headlines on the live stage. - May 30, 2019 - Nathaniel's Hope

Nonprofit Releases 2018 Dog Bite Fatality Statistics and Trends from the 14-Year Data Set (2005 to 2018) In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated

Digisonics Collaborates with Dr. Charles Mullins on Pediatric Cardiology Reporting Solution Digisonics Pediatric Solution is enhanced with the most extensive library of over 300 Mullins congenital cardiology diagrams via a collaboration with world-renowned pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Charles Mullins. - May 05, 2019 - Digisonics

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 10-Year-Old Girl in Hawthorne, NJ Valentina, a 10-year old girl living in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of her very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR to assist her and help better communicate her needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained... - May 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

Mobile Engagement Program Designed to Improve Maternal and Early Child Health and Literacy Outcomes Launches in Florida, Mississippi and New York GoMo Health, a leading population health management company, announces the launch of EduCare, an interactive program designed to promote early childhood literacy, learning, health, and wellness for families, caregivers and children ages 0-8 years old. EduCare is a market-ready program with content developed... - April 25, 2019 - GoMo Health

$7,500 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 9-Year-Old Boy in Mentor, OH Tristen, a 9-year old boy in Mentor, Ohio, has received a very generous $7,500 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

$12,500 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 8-Year-Old Boy in Lawrence, MA Max, an 8-year old boy living in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has received a very generous $12,500 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” to assist him and help better communicate his needs. SDWR, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located... - April 19, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-Year-Old Boy in Monroe, NJ Michael, a 7-year old boy living in Monroe, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 19, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

$10,000 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 8-Year-Old Boy in Deer Park, WI Nolan, an 8-year old boy living in Deer Park, Wisconsin, has received a very generous $10,000 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR. - April 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Physicians Swedish Medical Center announces nine new providers as the hospital continues to offer the highest quality care and the most advanced technologies and treatments in nearly every medical specialty. - April 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Beads of Courage Announces Scarcelli Family Foundation Grant on National Siblings Day Funds Will Support Siblings of Children Coping with Serious Illness - April 10, 2019 - Beads of Courage, Inc.

NCHS Ramona Opens New Community Health Center North County Health Services Opens New Health Clinic in Ramona. - April 02, 2019 - NCHS

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Deer Valley Dental Village Sells for $5.6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer of the 17,030 sq. ft. Peoria dental office complex. - March 18, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Honors Nurses with DAISY Awards Jean Gasteratos, Jessalynn Fiest, Wanda Zwiegelaar recognized for providing extraordinary nursing care. - March 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center