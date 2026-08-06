Pediatrics News
Boost your knowledge with information about pediatric care, covering the growth, development and health of infants, children and adolescents. Discover news about organizations, companies and individuals reinventing pediatric healthcare and providing innovative resources, data, goods and services for families and pediatric professionals.
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Chas Roberts Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Arizona-based home services provider joins local businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. - April 21, 2026 - El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf Club
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease. - April 02, 2026 - S2 Medical
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Kooth Expands with Acquisition of Kismet Health
Kooth (AIM: KOO), a global leader in digital mental health and one of the fastest-growing youth mental health providers in the United States, announced its acquisition of Kismet Health, a telehealth platform designed to support developmentally appropriate and family-centered care. - December 02, 2025 - Kooth
"Feztival" of Trees
The Tomball German Christmas Market will host a forest of beautifully decorated Christmas trees with gifts that you can win. - November 13, 2025 - Bayou City Children's Fund
Pennington Biomedical's 2025 Childhood Obesity Conference Welcomes More than 100 Physicians and Health Care Professionals
"Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy" was held on Oct. 2 and 3 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and was presented by Greaux Healthy. - October 17, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
A Movement for Children: CHILL Act 2025 Brings Health, Inclusion, and Learning to the Forefront in Utah
CHILL Act 2025, Utah’s largest kids’ activity and special needs expo, takes place September 27 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. With over 2,500 families already pre-registered, the event unites leading therapy providers, education innovators, and technology leaders to support children’s health, inclusion, learning, and leadership. The expo is the first in a national series expanding to Orem, Denver, Phoenix, and Houston. - September 24, 2025 - Children Health Inclusion Learning Leadership
Pennington Biomedical Invites Health Care Providers to Childhood Obesity Conference “Be the Reason Kids Greaux Healthy,” Oct. 2-3
A pre-conference motivational interviewing workshop is also available for hands-on communication effectiveness training. - September 13, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Carolina Lice Center Opens in Irmo - Offering Free Head Checks for Teachers
Carolina Lice Center opens in Irmo, SC. Since 2013, Carolina Lice Center has been helping families overcome head lice. They offer the fastest & safest way to eliminate head lice in just 1 treatment using the exclusive "Airtek" heated-air device. A one-stop resource for head lice removal, Carolina Lice Center is the only licensed, insured and professional lice removal salon in the Irmo, Chapin, & Lexington area. - September 04, 2025 - Carolina Lice Center
BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families. - August 27, 2025 - BrainWorks Behavioral Health
ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway. - August 04, 2025 - Excel Prep
New White Paper Maps the Real-World Adoption of AI in Healthcare and What It Means for Clinical Leaders and Innovators
“Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care. This report answers a simple but urgent question: How to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare? - June 27, 2025 - StratCraft, Inc.
New QualiFam Autism Protocol Now Available in U.S. Treats Root Biological Causes Behind Symptoms
Developed by physician-scientist Dr. Ken Alibek, the QualiFam Protocol delivers results in as little as three months by targeting immune and infection-linked triggers. - May 16, 2025 - QualiFam
AirLife Launches Innovative Device for ARM Repair
AirLife has launched the MYOTouch Muscle Stimulator, the only FDA cleared muscle stimulator for Posterior Sagittal Anorectoplasty (PSARP) and laparoscopic repair of anorectal malformations (ARM), from birth through adolescence. - May 01, 2025 - AirLife
Team USA Athlete Noah Jaffe Appointed to Board of Directors of Nonprofit WAWOS
2024 Paralympian, Silver and Bronze medalist Noah Jaffe joins WAWOS, a National Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Nonprofit - April 14, 2025 - WAWOS
Lighthouse Dental Announces Opening of Dental Clinic in London Ontario Offering Emergency and Family Dentistry
LightHouse Dental is opening a new clinic in London, Ontario, offering same-day and next-day emergency dental care 7 days a week, alongside full-service family dentistry. - April 09, 2025 - LightHouse Dental London
Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North... - April 01, 2025 - Butterfly Effects
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Brings Science-Backed Childhood Obesity Prevention Into 32 Louisiana Schools, Preschools
Greaux Healthy is a comprehensive, new program supported by the State of Louisiana that translates 35 years of Pennington Biomedical research into practical tools to prevent and treat childhood obesity - March 27, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Marie Cineus, Oral Surgeon, to Their Practice
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Marie Cineus, a highly accredited oral surgeon, to their dedicated team of specialists. Dr. Marie Cineus will be one of few oral surgeons available in Marathon County and the surrounding communities,... - March 10, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
New Greaux Healthy Toolkit Empowers Healthcare Providers with Evidence-Based Strategies for Childhood Obesity Prevention and Treatment
Greaux Healthy—a public service initiative powered by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in partnership with the State of Louisiana—is proud to announce the release of the Childhood Obesity Prevention, Evaluation and Treatment Toolkit, a comprehensive resource designed to equip... - February 21, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Children’s Airway First Foundation Announces the Launch of "Mom, Save My Brain" by Candy Sparks, Available February 6 on Amazon
The Children’s Airway First Foundation (CAFF) is proud to announce the release of Mom, Save My Brain, a groundbreaking new book by President and Co-Founder Candy Sparks. Available on Amazon starting February 6th, Mom, Save My Brain sheds light on the crucial yet often overlooked link between... - February 07, 2025 - Children's Airway First Foundation
Blink Device Company Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Gratitude to Customers and Colleagues
Blink Device Company expresses heartfelt gratitude to their exceptional customers and colleagues for making 2024 a record-breaking year. Key achievements illustrate Blink's commitment to advancing quantitative neuromuscular monitoring through innovation. “Our success is a reflection of the support of our customers, their commitment to improving patient care, and to the hard work of our outstanding team,” stated CEO Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD. - January 07, 2025 - Blink Device Company
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Expands Their Pediatric Orthodontic Care with Invisalign and Advanced iTero Lumina Scanners
The Specialists of First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics introduce the newest Invisalign technology available. First Impressions is the first and only pediatric dental group in Wisconsin to offer the state-of-the-art iTero Lumina scanners, creating an extremely accurate and optimal treatment plan for patients. - January 05, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Dr. Stephanie Waldrop Joins Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New at Pennington Biomedical: Get to Know Dr. Stephanie Waldrop, assistant professor in Clinical Sciences - December 06, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Rancho Family Pediatrics Welcomes Dr. Justin Salehi to Newly Renovated Temecula Office
Dr. Justin Salehi joins Rancho Family Pediatrics in Temecula, CA, bringing top pediatric expertise to a newly renovated, child-friendly office designed to inspire young patients. - November 06, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
Rare Disease Foundation on the Road to Gene Therapy Brings Families to Fort Lauderdale from Around the World, November 15-17
The FOXG1 Research Foundation, the parent-led organization that is radically transforming the rare disease drug development landscape, is hosting an international conference in Fort Lauderdale from November 15-17, bringing families from across the globe together to learn about gene therapy advancements for FOXG1 syndrome. A highlight includes a presentation by 20-year-old Abraham Weitzman, who, though non-speaking, shares his lived experience using an innovative communication device. - November 04, 2024 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
New Primary Care Clinic in Wildomar, CA
Rancho Family Medical Group is proud to announce the opening of its new clinic in Wildomar, CA. The clinic will offer primary care services to the community, with Dr. Rome Walter, Dr. Anh Brewer, and Nurse Practitioner Desirae Segura leading patient care. The clinic provides a range of healthcare services, including preventive care and chronic disease management. - October 14, 2024 - Rancho Family Medical Group
Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute Welcomes Accomplished Advanced Practitioner Allison K. Henke-Schotke, MSN, RN, APN/FNP-BC
Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute is excited to welcome Allison K. Henke-Schotke, MSN, RN, APN/FNP-BC, to its team. With over a decade of experience and a passion for patient care, Allison is committed to providing exceptional allergy, asthma, and sinus care. Her expertise in pediatric and family health, along with her personal connection to food allergies, makes her a valuable addition to the institute's mission of delivering top-quality care. - October 02, 2024 - Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute
New Therapy Center Opens in Santa Ana
Building Block Resolutions Expands Services with New Santa Ana Office, Funded by Prestigious Grant to Support Behavioral Health for Children and Youth - September 27, 2024 - Building Block Resolutions
Pennington Biomedical’s Greaux Healthy Initiative Takes Aim at Childhood Obesity
Launch coincides with Childhood Obesity Awareness month; Campaign to share Pennington Biomedical research-sourced educational resources with physicians, educators, and families - September 08, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Seeking Dealerships to Help Fund the Fight Against Pediatric Brain Cancer
For the Month of October, Dealerships Across the Country Will Unite to Raise Money for Driven For Kids | Defeat Pediatric Brain Cancer Initiative - August 21, 2024 - Violet Foundation
BlackWell Atlanta Launches: Empowering Black Patients by Connecting Them with Black Healthcare Providers in Metro Atlanta
BlackWell Atlanta is an online medical directory committed to connecting black patients with black healthcare providers in the metro Atlanta area. Our mission is to ensure that every patient receives culturally competent care tailored to their specific needs. - August 18, 2024 - BlackWell Atlanta
Altius Dental is Proud to Announce the Expansion of Its Stabili-Teeth® Dental Implant Services, Now Available at Eight Locations Across Texas
This initiative began with Dr. John Norwood, one of the primary providers at Altius Dental, who first introduced Stabili-Teeth® implants in his practice located in Paris, Texas. Building on this success, Altius has extended the availability of these innovative dental implants to additional... - August 13, 2024 - Altius Healthcare Management
Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, Joins New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a Division of New York Health
New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, to its Interventional Pain and Spine team. Dr. Cushman is dedicated to providing support and interventions to treat chronic pain and joint-related... - August 07, 2024 - New York Health
California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos to Speak at Free Online Event “ACEs & Teaching Resilience in Early Childhood,” Hosted by The Discovery Source
On Tuesday, July 23 at 1pm PST, The Discovery Source, publishers of early childhood education resources, will welcome “California’s Doctor,” Dr. Diana E. Ramos, for a special online event focusing on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), a top priority of the Office of the... - July 16, 2024 - The Discovery Source
New Therapy Center Offering Individual Care for Children with Autism
Butterfly Effects is opening a new ABA Therapy center in Fresno, California. This new center will provide personalized 1:1 care for children with autism. Led by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts, it offers tailored ABA therapy and parental training. - July 11, 2024 - Butterfly Effects
Dr. Rozita Akhbari to Join Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad
Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad announces the expansion of their practice with the addition of Dr. Rozita Akhbari. Dr. Akhbari attended Iran University of Medical Science and completed her residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Akhbari is married with two daughters. When... - June 14, 2024 - Carolina Pediatrics Of The Triad
Chicagoland Dealer Group Raises Over $120,000 in May for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research
The Steve Napleton Auto Group Raises $123,389 in Honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month towards the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer. - June 13, 2024 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Focus Clinic Announces Opening of Comprehensive ADHD and Learning Disabilities Center
New clinic offers unique, integrative approach to ADHD and learning disabilities with state-of-the-art assessments and personalized care, grounded in faith and holistic well-being. - May 21, 2024 - Focus Clinic
Night Watch Urgent Care Earns Prestigious Inc. 500 Ranking, Reflects Values of Patient-First Care
Night Watch Urgent care, with some branches exclusively pediatrics is excited to announce its ranking as No. 198 on the 2023 Inc. 500 list. This recognition highlights not only the company's rapid growth but, more importantly, its deep commitment to patient care, community service, and employee... - March 17, 2024 - Night Watch Urgent Care
Collective Impact Fuels Change in Maternal Health - More Than 150 Maternal Health Professionals Join Forces to Create Maternal Health Playbook
Esteemed maternal health professionals in partnership with the de Beaumont Foundation and the Maternal Health Learning & Innovation Center (MHLIC) today announce the release of the highly anticipated book, The Practical Playbook III: Working Together to Improve Maternal Health. This... - February 21, 2024 - Maternal Health Learning & Innovation Center