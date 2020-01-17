PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Ferry Street Bridge


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Eugene.

Eugene, OR, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 1470 Roundup Drive was listed for $289,900.

This home offers an open floor plan with cherry hardwood floors. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and a large picture window. The kitchen offers a vintage built-in oven, electric cooktop, and dishwasher. Ample storage is featured throughout the house with built-ins and storage closets throughout the home. The back yard includes a large deck and patio space with landscaping, rose bushes, and mature trees.

The buyer is secured at 1470 Roundup Drive and is now officially in escrow.

If you are interested in other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest personal and financial decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help