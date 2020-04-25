Announcing the Publication of Catherine Moore's "Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht"

Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

Founded in 2012, Unsolicited Press is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Portland, OR, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Unsolicited Press, a small publisher in Portland, Oregon, announces the release of "Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht" by Catherine Moore. The book is a chapbook-length collection of prose poems that explores lost voices of the soil-mummified nameless, whose bodies are recovered from bog lands. The "‘borrowings" in "Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht" are Bog Bodies, naturally preserved corpses, displayed sometimes like sideshow curiosities in museums worldwide. These bodies are titled after the bog, melting and churning, which exhumed them.In creating a lyrical voice for these nameless, the poet kept in mind what modern-day forensics reveals about the nature of life and death for bodies recovered from the bogs, the what of their diets, the ways their occupations or illnesses marked their bodies, and the how behind their death. Poems within this collection were nominated for The Pushcart and The Best of the Net literary awards.Catherine Moore is the author of three chapbooks and the collection Ulla!Ulla! (Main Street Rag). Her work appears in Tahoma Literary Review, Roanoke Review, Southampton Review, Appalachian Heritage, Mid-American Review and in various anthologies. She’s been awarded Walker Percy and Hambidge fellowships; her honors also include the Southeast Review’s Gearhart Poetry Prize, a Nashville MetroArts grant, inclusion in the juried Best Small Fictions, as well as Pushcart and Best of the Net nominations. Catherine holds a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and she teaches at a community college."Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht" (978-1-950730-27-8) is available directly from the publisher and all major retailers. The retail price is $16.00 for the paperback. An ebook is available through Amazon’s Kindle program. Ingram Book Group distributes the title to the market.Founded in 2012, Unsolicited Press is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Contact Information Unsolicited Press

