Press Releases David Caviness Press Release

Receive press releases from David Caviness: By Email RSS Feeds: David Caviness Announces Re-Election Bid for Coppell ISD Board, Place 5

Coppell, TX, January 17, 2020 --(



He understands the seriousness of the work he and the board have accomplished over the past few years, and he is passionate about maintaining that forward momentum as Coppell ISD moves into the next decade.



“This is so much more than a personal endeavor for me. I am proud of the tremendous work my colleagues and I have already accomplished as board members,” Caviness says. “I am absolutely committed to making sure the students of Coppell ISD have everything they need in order to succeed in the future. I am excited and energized to continue our work and building on the success of the board members that came before us. It is vital to me that future generations of Coppell ISD students and families are equipped for continued educational success this decade and beyond.”



A Coppell resident since 2005, Caviness and his wife Jessica (an educator for the past 20 years) have three children together: Blake (7th grade), Beau (3rd Grade), and Benjamin (2nd grade). The family attends Fellowship Church. Caviness is the founder and owner of Caviness Wealth Management, LLC.



When he’s not in the office or involved with board activities, Caviness enjoys helping coach his sons’ sports teams and volunteering in his local community. He currently serves on the CISD District Education Improvement Committee (DEIC). His previous volunteer activities include time on the Pinkerton PTO board where he served as Dad’s Club Chairman. He served on the Coppell Education Foundation Board of Directors, City of Coppell’s 2030 Business Prosperity Sub-Committee, Keep Coppell Beautiful Board, and was co-chair of the CISD Bond Oversight Committee.



Caviness and Jessica are thrilled by the opportunity to continue their service to the unparalleled learning community that makes up the Coppell ISD family; its educators, students, and others who share their passion for serving the community.



Election day is Saturday, May 2, 2020. Early voting starts Monday, April 20. Coppell, TX, January 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- David Caviness, a longtime member of the Coppell community and three-year veteran of the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, has announced his bid for re-election to Place 5. Since first joining the board in 2017, and then serving as vice president since 2018, Caviness has remained steadily focused on improving the district’s communication, transparency and fiscal responsibility. These elements will continue to serve as the platform he runs on as he seeks to continue his work for the community.He understands the seriousness of the work he and the board have accomplished over the past few years, and he is passionate about maintaining that forward momentum as Coppell ISD moves into the next decade.“This is so much more than a personal endeavor for me. I am proud of the tremendous work my colleagues and I have already accomplished as board members,” Caviness says. “I am absolutely committed to making sure the students of Coppell ISD have everything they need in order to succeed in the future. I am excited and energized to continue our work and building on the success of the board members that came before us. It is vital to me that future generations of Coppell ISD students and families are equipped for continued educational success this decade and beyond.”A Coppell resident since 2005, Caviness and his wife Jessica (an educator for the past 20 years) have three children together: Blake (7th grade), Beau (3rd Grade), and Benjamin (2nd grade). The family attends Fellowship Church. Caviness is the founder and owner of Caviness Wealth Management, LLC.When he’s not in the office or involved with board activities, Caviness enjoys helping coach his sons’ sports teams and volunteering in his local community. He currently serves on the CISD District Education Improvement Committee (DEIC). His previous volunteer activities include time on the Pinkerton PTO board where he served as Dad’s Club Chairman. He served on the Coppell Education Foundation Board of Directors, City of Coppell’s 2030 Business Prosperity Sub-Committee, Keep Coppell Beautiful Board, and was co-chair of the CISD Bond Oversight Committee.Caviness and Jessica are thrilled by the opportunity to continue their service to the unparalleled learning community that makes up the Coppell ISD family; its educators, students, and others who share their passion for serving the community.Election day is Saturday, May 2, 2020. Early voting starts Monday, April 20. Contact Information David Caviness

972-383-9058





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from David Caviness