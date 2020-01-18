Future Electronics Features MultiConnect rCell 100 Industrial Cellular Router from MultiTech

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring MultiTech’s MultiConnect rCell 100 industrial cellular router in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter.

The MultiConnect rCell 100 Series of industrial cellular routers with mPower embedded software is optimized for secure Machine-to-Machine and Internet of Things (M2M/IoT) applications, offering a robust Ethernet or serial network interface platform ready to deploy. The intuitive user interface and free cloud device management (with no recurring monthly fees) allows for quick configuration and over-the-air upgrades.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

