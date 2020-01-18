PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lanteria

Lanteria HR Announces Its Integration with Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment


Lanteria HR continues to evolve, adding new integration with Predictive Index tool.

Seattle, WA, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lanteria, a SharePoint-based software developer, has recently announced its new integration with widely-used Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment tool. This new feature allows user to measure a person's motivating factors and convert them to data to strategize with.

“Lanteria HR continues to evolve, both in terms of built-in features and in regards to integration with external systems,” said Lanteria’s CTO Sergey Balog. “Due to the latest integration with PI Behavioral Assessment our customers can assess their employees or job candidates, before task assignment. We believe this will allow them form optimal teams that consist of motivated employees with complementary skills, aimed at achieving the best results.”

In order to use PI solution, the Lanteria HR customer must have a Predictive Index account.

About Lanteria

Lanteria, founded in 2006, is a privately-held company with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Lanteria is the world’s leader in developing HR, Talent, Performance and Learning management software for Microsoft SharePoint platform. Hundreds of the world’s most respected companies trust Lanteria to empower their people to deliver exceptional results. Engage with Lanteria at www.lanteria.com.
