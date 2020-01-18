Lanteria HR Announces Its Integration with Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment

Press Releases Lanteria Press Release

Lanteria HR continues to evolve, adding new integration with Predictive Index tool.

“Lanteria HR continues to evolve, both in terms of built-in features and in regards to integration with external systems,” said Lanteria’s CTO Sergey Balog. “Due to the latest integration with PI Behavioral Assessment our customers can assess their employees or job candidates, before task assignment. We believe this will allow them form optimal teams that consist of motivated employees with complementary skills, aimed at achieving the best results.”



In order to use PI solution, the Lanteria HR customer must have a Predictive Index account.



About Lanteria



Alina Maximova

+1-866-568-2002



www.lanteria.com



