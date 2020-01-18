Challenge Europe Announce Ex-Stock Star/Multi-Splined (TORX) Drive Screws

Press Releases Challenge (Europe) Ltd Press Release

Challenge Europe now offers ex-stock Hexalobular Internal Drive screws (generically of the TORX style) as part of their manufacturing supply service.

Bedford, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Challenge Europe is pleased to offer ex-stock Hexalobular Internal Drive screws (generically of the TORX style) as part of their manufacturing supply service for delivery under normal production protocols, e.g. Lineside supply, JIT, Kanban or similar.

Often referred to as star drive or multi-splined screws, they are available in metric standard sizes and are designed for automation assembly in that they feature a positive drive with reduced slip-out and are especially suitable for controlled torque insertion - using bowl feed equipment.

Hexalobular Internal Drive screws are popular for use in the auto, motorcycle and bicycle industries, as well as instrumentation, electronics, computers, brown goods and construction projects.

A wide range of screw types in steel and stainless steel are now available with this type of recess to ISO 10664.

Security or tamper-resistant variants are available with centre pin requiring a special driver – also external Multi-splined bolt heads are available providing many of the benefits associated with the aforementioned internal drive version.

Further information on Hexalobular Internal Drive screws from Challenge Europe can be found at www.challenge-europe.co.uk/hexalobular-drive-screws/.

Contact Information
Challenge (Europe) Ltd.

Kevin Moorcroft

01234 346242



https://www.challenge-europe.co.uk/hexalobular-drive-screws/



