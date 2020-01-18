Systweak Software Introduces Photos Recovery for Windows



The tool helps recover accidentally deleted photos on Windows PC.

To recover deleted photos, users must simply specify the drive and choose scan type, depending on how thorough they want the search to be. Once all the specifications are made, click on "Start Scan Now" to look for deleted photos. After scan is completed, the tool will display all the deleted photos which can be recovered by clicking on "Recover." Users can scan both internal and removable storage for recoverable photos. Photos Recovery tool can support a wide variety of image formats including JPG, JPEG, BMP, TIFF, JFIF, RAW alongside Raster and Vector images. Listed below are some unique features of Photos Recovery.



· Offers "Quick" & "Deep" scan types.

· Scans both internal and external hard drives

· Simple UI for ease of operation

· Supports multiple image formats



“Accidentally deleting photos is certainly a major bummer for any user. While deleting photos on Windows will send them to the Recycle Bin, there are times when we do the extra, ‘Shift+Delete’ by accident. In such cases Photos Recovery is a powerful tool to get your photos back. We hope users might find this tool helpful in resolving such accidental annoyances and may it find a home in every PC,” said Mr. Lakshmikant Sharma, Vice President, Quality and Excellence Team, Systweak Software.



“Making practical apps has been the core focus of our company for years and I can’t stress enough on this. In the same vein, Photos Recovery too is a hassle-free method to undo your wrongs and get accidentally deleted images back. As with most of our products, we have tried to keep things as simple for Windows users so more and more people can benefit from this app. I must also thank the dev team for making this a success for both Windows and Android,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software



Check the official website of Photos Recovery for more details.

https://www.systweak.com/photos-recovery/



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



