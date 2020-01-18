Harassment Calls Take Over the United Kingdom: tellows’ Annual Report Reveals the Most Annoying Spam Types

Leipzig, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Spam calls have been an annoying problem for a lot of people ever since and they do not seem to be decreasing in number in spite of new technologies. A large amount of phone owners still complains (and they have all the rights to do so) about the copious unwanted calls they receive every day. No part of the world is excepted in this, but the problem looks more serious and complex in some countries like Italy, Germany and the UK.
Recently, the community for reverse phone number search www.tellows.co.uk has published an annual report with insights about the current situation all over the world. What about the UK? According to the study, English people have been disturbed mostly by telemarketers, aggressive advertising and harassment calls. However, compared to other countries, the number of trustworthy calls has gone up since 2018.
By gaining information about caller types in the main markets of study, tellows has also been able to take conclusions about the spam trends about the past year. Also, it was possible to see which ones were the most communicative countries in 2019, in terms of engagement and numbers of comments submitted on the online platform.
It is therefore interesting to have a look at this report to see how spam affects other parts of the world and how spam calls changed with the passing of time.
