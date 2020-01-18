PMP Certification: A Vital Step to Successful Career in Project Management - certxpert.com

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Certxpert.com Press Release

PMP certification is accepted by a large number of Fortune 1000 companies. The list includes Microsoft, Novartis, AT&T, and Citibank. Successfully passing the PMP certification exam provides lots of better opportunities for jobs, salary, and promotion too. Therefore, becoming a PMP certified professionals is enough to succeed and it is an advantage.

New York, NY, January 18, 2020 --



Saying about the importance of PMP certification an expert of certxpert.com says, “One must go for the PMP certification for professional improvement and continuous effort to move on in their life by grooming their-self more and more and for better. PMP certification is required by project managers as it is proof of their hard training, expertise, experience, and knowledge in this field. Those project managers who take the extra steps and effort towards PMP certification often obtain acknowledgment for their proficiency in this field of project management.”



Why Earn PMP: Project Management Professional Certification?

Better Salary: Professionals who hold the PMP certificate are often salaried more than their counterparts who are non-certified. According to a survey, if you are in the United States or Canada, you still gain 22% and 21% in PMP salary respectively as against your colleague who didn’t get a PMP.



Better Career Opportunities: Getting a PMP: Project Management Professional certification can help PMP certified professionals to better career opportunities as PMP is respected and recognized universally in the business community.



Increase Employability: Project Management Professional (PMP) certification can help to increase the professional marketability and add the weight to PMP certified professional’s resume and thus stand out among their future employers.



Highly demanded in World’s top organizations: PMP certification is accepted by a large number of Fortune 1000 companies. The list includes Microsoft, Novartis, AT&T, and Citibank. Therefore, becoming a PMP certified professionals is enough to succeed and it is an advantage. PMP certified professionals will be sought by the world’s top organizations.



Getting a PMP certification can move a certified person to at upper edge. Actually, successfully passing the PMP certification exam provides lots of better opportunities for jobs, salary, and promotion too. A PMP certification vitally helps project managers to rise in their career. Undoubtedly, a PMP Certification is a vital step to a successful project management career.



Visit www.certxpert.com for more details and to pass Project Management Professional PMP certification exam.



About certxpert.com

Certxpert.com is partner with several Authorized Testing Centers (Vue and Prometric) all over the world. No matter which place you are located in, we can help you pass all the tests. We provide services for different IT certifications, including, CompTIA Certifications, CASP, Security+, Network+, A+, linux+ LPI, Server+, Microsoft Certifications, MCSE, MCSA, MTA, MCSD, MCP, MCITP, MCTS, MCPD, Cisco Certifications, CCNA, CCNP, CCIE, EC-Council, SAP, VMware, Six-Sigma, Avaya, PMI, etc…



Contact Details: -

Jack Avan

Website: - www.certxpert.com

Jack Avan

212-456-6523



http://www.certxpert.com



