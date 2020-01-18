Accelerating Strategic Growth in North America with New Denver Office

Press Releases OTA Insight Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --(



The expansion highlights OTA Insight’s commitment to providing simple-to-understand, real-time, and actionable data to hoteliers on a global scale. OTA Insight’s continued appetite for providing cutting edge hotel technology across North America demanded the opening of an additional regional location in the emerging technology hub of Denver to support its continued growth trajectory. The new office will be led by Dave Collier, general manager, Americas, and will act as a center for key regional decisions and sales enablement functions.



“Our new Denver location gives our growing organization another great opportunity to spread our wings in the North American market,” said Collier. “Denver represents an important step for us as we remain on the path of persistent U.S. and international growth in 2020. This city’s tech boom is well underway, with tech jobs accounting for over 11 percent of the local workforce. We are excited and look forward to tapping into that local talent to better serve our clients.”



Denver has proven to be a booming new hub for the tech industry, recently being named among the top tech cities in the United States. Other notable tech companies in the area include Amazon, Slack, Arrow Electronics, SendGrid and Facebook.



OTA Insight, which currently has over 200 employees in over 30 different countries, has been providing hoteliers with a suite of revenue management solutions since its launch in 2012. The platform empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions by allowing them to visualise and leverage industry data.



