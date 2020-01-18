BlueSilverShift and Celestial Systems Announce North America Wide Microsoft Azure Platform Focused Digital Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celestial Systems Inc. Press Release

“Partnering with BlueSilverShift is a natural fit with Celestial’s expertise in front-end design and enterprise application development for the web and mobile. After collaborating with them on a few projects, it is obvious both our skillsets are extremely complementary. With Celestial’s ability to design, develop and deliver mission critical enterprise applications & BlueSilverShift’s expertise in cloud migration & cloud architecture, we together, can deliver and support complete end to end digital solutions to our end customers.” – Sanjay Raina, President & CEO



The partnership will set clients up for success in this new era of disruption and change. Combining BlueSilverShift’s in cloud infrastructure and overall digital business strategy with Celestial System’s expertise in building web and mobile applications, clients will enable clients to take an offensive approach to and ultimately go to market faster with new digital initiatives.



“Digital transformation is changing how companies compete. We have worked with Celestial on projects in the past and were extremely impressed with the quality of their work and the focus they had on delivering not only the application but ensuring that the solution was the right one for the client. We are excited to be announcing this partnership and know it will benefit both existing and new clients of each company.” – Craig Slack, CEO & Co-Founder



Together, Celestial Systems and BlueSilverShift provide a complete, enterprise grade digital solution for businesses can realize unimagined opportunities, including:



· AI/ML

· IoT

· Data democratization

· DevOps consulting and implementation

· Application modernisation

· Web application development

· Mobile application development

· QA and test strategies and services

· Automated testing

· Optimisation and automation

· Cloud strategy

· Cloud migration Services

· Azure consulting

· Cloud infrastructure architecture

· Cloud managed services



About Celestial Systems:



Celestial Systems has been a leading provider of software solutions and services to clients globally since its inception in 2001. They have a strong focus in the Web Applications, Cloud Computing and Mobility domains. These emerging markets show increasing demand globally, and Celestial continues to evolve their company to cater to building complex and demanding software solutions for their customers in these domains. As a company that builds enterprise grade software for customers, they firmly believe in adhering to the complete software development lifecycle process.



With a keen eye for quality, within the SDLC process, Celestial specializes in providing Quality Assurance & Test Automation solutions & services to its global customer base. By leveraging its strategic partnerships with latest tool & technology companies & its strong offshore presence, Celestial is able to provide leading edge QA/Test strategies & services in an efficient, timely & cost-effective manner.



About BlueSilverShift:



BlueSilverShift helps forward-thinking companies cultivate innovation and drive their business transformation performance. Through their strategic digital solutions built on the Microsoft Azure platform, they partner with their clients to improve their ability to scale, compete and lead. With their leading digital advisory, a robust partner ecosystem and the trust of Microsoft behind them, they have the experience and approach to help their client’s build for what’s possible.



BlueSilverShift was the winner of the Ingram Micro 2019 Cloud Summit Microsoft Azure Partner of the year. Working with the right partners is a key component to their approach to providing clients with the best digital solutions.



For more information, contact:



Celestial Systems Inc.



Rahul Raina

Director

rraina@celestialsys.com



BlueSilverShift



Tate Lillies

Chief Marketing Officer

