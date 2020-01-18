Strainsforpains, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

Press Releases Strainsforpains, Inc. Press Release

Company website: http://www.strainsforpains.com/ New York, NY, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Strainsforpains, Inc. Shareholder Update -- Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Pink: EBYH) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update. Yeshua Shainberg, CEO of Strainsforpains commented, “We are very pleased that coinciding with the MJ Biz Conference show in Las Vegas, Nevada this past December, the company launched its APP for the cannabis and medical community. The company has sold numerous subscriptions and expects major increase in revenues throughout the year. Doctors, dispensaries and patients now have a system with our APP that can effectively manage and streamline the process of deciding which medical cannabis would be the best choice for a respective illness and pains.” Mr. Shainberg spoke with hundreds of professionals at the MJ Biz Conference and has subsequently established numerous collaborations with medical organizations, athletic teams, dispensaries, and hemp producers. One such collaboration is with a pro golfer who managed and promoted numerous golf charity events. Further information will be provided through news releases and media coverage of these events. In addition, Mr. Shainberg is now working with Mount Sinai Hospital of New York, the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS), State University of New York (SUNY) cannabis education program, and collaborating with other universities. “I am very excited to share my 13 years of research and development which I believe will have a substantial impact on the medical pain management community as well as educational institutions,” said Mr. Shainberg.An Overview of Strainsforpains, Inc.Please visit our website at http://www.strainsforpains.com/Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology company located in New York, N.Y. The Company's objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user friendly manner. The company also is involved in acquisitions within the cannabis and CBD industry.Safe Harbor StatementStatements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc's. ability to control and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc.’s filings with OTCmarkets.com, FINRA and the Securitiesand Exchange Commission. All annual reports (10Ks) and quarterly reports (10Qs) are filed and up to date and can be found at OTCmarkets.com.Website: www.otcmarkets.comCompany contact: Yeshua Shainberg 646-481- 4161Company website: http://www.strainsforpains.com/ Contact Information Strainsforpains, Inc.

