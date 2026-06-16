Cannabis News
Learn about the multibillion-dollar cannabis market, highlighting producers, processors and retailers. Information includes product safety, medical marijuana, partnerships, resources and businesses providing services to cannabis users and industry professionals.
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
James (Jim) A. Greer Addresses United Nations Regarding Marijuana Legalization in the United States
James A. Greer, Accredited Drug Testing President and past Chairman of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, addressed the United Nations during the 69th session of the commission on narcotic drugs held in Vienna Austria, March 12, 2026. - March 13, 2026 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
MyCBDGenius Takes the Guesswork Out of Choosing Wellness CBD Products Partnering with Realm of Caring to Support CBD Wellness Research and Education
MyCBDGenius, a new consumer wellness platform, officially launches this week with a mission to simplify the confusing world of CBD. Designed to help consumers quickly find trusted CBD products for specific wellness concerns, the site is also making a strong charitable commitment: half of profits will be donated to Realm of Caring, a respected nonprofit dedicated to CBD research and education. - February 17, 2026 - MyCBDGenius
LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options
LoLo Lemonade Launches Non-Alcoholic Hemp-Derived THC Lemonade in 5mg and 10mg Options - February 14, 2026 - LoLo Lemonade
IGETHI Welcomes You to January
A New Kind of Reset for a New Kind of Consumer. January is more than just a month on the calendar. It's a mindset. - January 07, 2026 - IGETHI
National Drug Testing Provider Opposes Rescheduling of Marijuana Without DOT Public Safety Protections
Accredited Drug Testing announces position on rescheduling of marijuana. - December 15, 2025 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives. - December 15, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
The Nation's Longest-Running Cannabis Dispensary Commemorates 26 Years of Service with Sales, Swag, and Music on Halloween
Berkeley Patients Group Dispensary Celebrates 26 Years with Community Appreciation Event - October 31, 2025 - Berkeley Patients Group
Laura’s Mercantile is Expanding Its Military Appreciation Program
Laura's Mercantile, an online wellness store in Winchester, KY, is expanding its military program to help veterans amid rising inflation. All active and retired military personnel can access the program by uploading their DD214 verification at laurasmercantile.com or visiting their physical store on Main Street in Winchester. - October 13, 2025 - Laura's Mercantile
Hemp Lies Exposed 2025: Cbdeeme Unmasks the Myths Holding Back America’s Wellness Revolution
Wellness brand Cbdeeme is tackling misinformation head-on with a nationwide awareness push. The campaign confronts six of the most common hemp myths—covering safety, legality, and effectiveness—and provides consumers with fact-based clarity. By addressing persistent misconceptions, Cbdeeme empowers shoppers to make more confident, informed wellness choices. - October 02, 2025 - Cbdeeme
$33B Cannabis Market Gets First Compliant Banking and Digital Payments Solution Through Gettanginow Corporation – Walk Solutions Partnership
Gettanginow Corporation, with Walk Solutions, has launched the first fully compliant, bank-integrated digital payment system for the $33B U.S. cannabis market. Serving 8,000 retailers and 60M consumers long locked out of banking, Tangi’s breakthrough secures a regulated partner, delivering stable digital payments, lower fees, and consumer rewards across the cannabis industry. - September 18, 2025 - Gettanginow Corporation
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia for Cannabidiol Therapy in Glioblastoma
Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for cannabidiol (CBD) in treating severe gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This milestone, based on Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia’s preclinical research and collaborations with Augusta University, TGB, and CREAM, provides tax credits, fee reductions, and 7 years of exclusivity, accelerating development of innovative therapies for patients with urgent unmet needs. - August 27, 2025 - Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia
Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Seligson Law Launches New Website to Support Cannabis Businesses in California and New York
Seligson Law has launched a newly redesigned website to better serve cannabis operators, entrepreneurs, and investors in California and New York. The site offers streamlined access to legal services and resources across key practice areas, including business transactions, compliance, employment, real estate, IP, and more. With deep roots in the cannabis industry, Seligson Law supports clients across the supply chain with practical, strategic counsel. - July 19, 2025 - Seligson Law
Buzz Box Announces Closure Amid Challenging Market Conditions
Buzz Box, a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary, announces today that it will be laying off its Budtender staff on June 6 and closing its doors permanently by June 30, 2025. This difficult decision comes after a sustained period of low sales and an increasingly challenging market... - June 06, 2025 - Buzz Box
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
Pup, Pup, Pass: Celebrate Pets & Plant-Powered Wellness for 4/20
Work and Woof in Austin, Texas is hosting a one-of-a-kind community event where the worlds of cannabis and pets come together. Taking place at the city’s only indoor/outdoor dog-daycare and co-working space, this unique event will showcase local vendors at the intersection of holistic pet... - April 15, 2025 - Work and Woof
Wallflower Cannabis House Announces Second Location in Inspirada, Henderson
Wallflower Cannabis House, a renowned dispensary for Las Vegas locals, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on April 4 at 8am in the Inspirada area of Henderson, at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. Building on the success of its original location on Blue Diamond Road since 2020,... - April 02, 2025 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence in Smoking and Cannabis Accessories
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop celebrates 45 years as the North Bay Area’s premier smoking and cannabis accessories retailer. Family-owned since 1979, it is known for exceptional customer service, a curated selection of high-quality glass art, and top industry brands. As the exclusive North Bay retailer of Mobius Glass, The Mighty Quinn remains a trusted destination for enthusiasts. Join the celebration with special promotions at Santa Rosa and San Rafael locations. - March 06, 2025 - The Mighty Quinn
CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package
For those seeking cannabis dispensary or cultivation licenses in Minnesota, CS Consulting offers affordable application support. Customers will work directly with the company owner, Jennifer Martin, to get cannabis application documents ready to upload to the Office of Cannabis Management licensing... - March 03, 2025 - CS Consulting
Mercy Wellness Unveils Historic Super Bowl Consumption Party & Exclusive Sneak Peek of North Bay's Only Licensed Cannabis Lounge
Mercy Wellness, an award-winning, vertically integrated cannabis company serving the North Bay and Sonoma County since 2010, is excited to announce an exclusive Super Bowl Consumption Party on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This 21+, one-of-a-kind event offers a sneak peek into... - February 05, 2025 - Mercy Wellness
CBD Emporium Marks 7-Year Anniversary with Exciting Online Event
Celebrate 7 years of wellness with CBD Emporium's online-exclusive BOGO sale and free Spider Muscle Balm. - December 31, 2024 - CBD Emporium
CCT Sciences Announces Partnerships with Industry Leading Federally Compliant Delta-8 Producers
In September, CCT Sciences, LLC., a global leader in cannabinoid sciences, started patent enforcement across the nation with a focus on Florida. The company persists in its efforts to help the hemp cannabinoid industry regulate itself by fostering new relationships. Through partnerships with many... - November 18, 2024 - CCT Sciences
Dear Flor Launches First Line of Vegan, Filipino-Flavored Cannabis Edibles in the U.S.
Filipina-owned company celebrates Filipino culture through unique cannabis edibles now available for online purchase. - October 17, 2024 - Dear Flor
High 5 Edibles Announces Expansion of Services and Facility Upgrades to Meet Growing Demand
High 5 Edibles, a leader in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce a significant expansion in its manufacturing capabilities and service offerings, marking a new chapter in the company's evolution. High 5 Edibles has successfully transitioned from craft manufacturing to a small-scale... - October 10, 2024 - High 5 Inc.
West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory. The California cannabis regulatory authority has... - October 07, 2024 - West Coast Cure
CCT Sciences, a Global Leader in Cannabinoid Sciences, Announces Launch of Patent Enforcement Across the United States
CCT Sciences, LLC., a global leader in cannabinoid sciences, announces the beginning of patent enforcement across the United States. CCT Sciences (CCT) has been awarded several patents on the manufacturing of Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC from industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). In addition to... - October 03, 2024 - CCT Sciences
NOBO Welcomes Renowned Scientist Dr. Patrick Heist as Investor and Board Member
Dr. Patrick Heist, a distinguished scientist and industry pioneer, will be joining NOBO to its Board of Directors. Dr. Heist has also made a significant investment in the company. - September 24, 2024 - NOBO
Doobiez Dispensary Opens in West Milford, NJ: Grand Opening Event Planned for October 2024
Doobiez is a NJ State Licensed Adult Use Cannabis retailer committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on education and community engagement, Doobiez aims to enhance the cannabis experience for all customers 21 years of age or over. Visit us online or at our location in West Milford, NJ, and discover the best in the New Jersey cannabis market. - July 25, 2024 - Doobiez LLC
The Secret to Cannabis Industry Success? Women...and Canna Business Services is Full of Them
Why the launch of this female-owned and operated consulting company has changed the game for cannabis businesses throughout the country. - July 20, 2024 - Canna Business Services
Ombra Group Inc. Collaborates with Medical Experts to Design and Execute THC Breathalyzer Clinical Trials in Canada Amid Global Cannabis Legalization
Ombra Group Inc., a trailblazer in gas detection technology, announces a strategic partnership with leading medical organizations to address the critical issue of drugged driving. As cannabis legalization sweeps across the United States and the world, Ombra Group unveils the world’s first... - May 16, 2024 - The Ombra Group Inc.
Jolly Cannabis Set to Showcase Innovative Product Line at CHAMPS Atlantic City Trade Show
Jolly Cannabis, a leading nationwide cannabis company renowned for its commitment to clean, all-natural CBD and THC products, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, at the Atlantic... - April 24, 2024 - Jolly Cannabis
Premier “420 in the Hamptons” Event at Little Beach Harvest on Shinnecock Territory
First ever 420 in the Hamptons event; music, lounge, games, food trucks and vendors. Noon to 10pm, Little Beach Harvest on Shinnecock Territory in Southampton, NY. - April 12, 2024 - Little Beach Harvest
World's First LGBT Certified and ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Laboratory
Joint Matters Inc., operating as Joint Matters Calibration Services, has been recognized as a certified LGBT Business Enterprise through NLGLCC. This company is also an accredited calibration laboratory for ISO 17025 under PJLA. The combination makes for the *world's first LGBT owned calibration lab (*as found from PJLA accredited lab search and NGLCC directory). - March 26, 2024 - Joint Matters, Inc.
T-Medical Group Inc. Announces Aggressive Expansion Into Booming European Cannabis Market, Embarking on Capital Raise in Europe
T-Medical Group Inc. (T-Medical), a leading medical technology provider with a well-established presence in the cannabis industry through its ownership of Telaleaf Health GmbH (telaleaf.com & telaleaf.de), a Berlin-based cannabis telemedicine company, today announced a strategic expansion into... - March 18, 2024 - T-Medical Group
Family-Owned Boone Labs and Melk Cannabis Unite to Elevate Michigan's Cannabis Culture
Boone Labs, a distinguished family-owned and operated cannabis processing facility in Michigan, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Melk Cannabis, a premium solventless brand celebrated for its commitment to excellence and vibrant contributions to the cannabis community. This... - January 24, 2024 - Boone Labs
Jolly Cannabis to Shine Bright at Total Products Expo in Las Vegas
Jolly Cannabis, a prominent nationwide cannabis company, is set to shine at the Total Products Expo from January 31 to February 2, and Jolly Cannabis extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their booth at #28143, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center. - December 13, 2023 - Jolly Cannabis
Miss Grass Launches "Faces of Cannabis" to Dismantle Harmful Stereotypes of the Cannabis Community
Following their recent product launch in the Empire State, the women-owned cannabis brand continues their advocacy mission in the Big Apple with New York's first-ever cannabis portrait gallery aimed at dismantling harmful consumer stereotypes. - November 29, 2023 - Miss Grass
"The Truth About the Plant": an Exploration in the Healthy and Balanced Use of Psychoactive Plants Unveiled in New Web Series
A new web series from the educational platform Personal Plants is set to educate people about the healthy and balanced use of substances like cannabis and mushrooms as "The Truth About the Plant" takes viewers on an immersive and practical journey through the enigmatic world of... - November 27, 2023 - Personal Plants
Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored... - October 18, 2023 - Gameday CBD
GreenElite Wellness CBD
Announcing GreenElite Wellness CBD Product Launch and Website - August 31, 2023 - GreenElite Wellness
Introducing Last Stop CBD: Online Retailer of Premium CBD Products
Last Stop CBD is a leading online retailer dedicated to providing premium CBD products that promote overall well-being. Committed to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Last Stop CBD offers a diverse range of lab-tested CBD products, including tinctures, edibles, and topicals. With a focus on education and premium ingredients, Last Stop CBD aims to be the trusted resource for individuals seeking high-quality CBD products. - August 13, 2023 - Last Stop CBD
Camp CannaBliss Presents an Unforgettable Cannabis Camping Event, August 25-27 in Sparta, NJ
Camp Cannabliss is New Jersey's first Cannabis Camping immersive experience dedicated to health, wellness, education, serenity, and connection, offering attendees an opportunity to explore cannabis culture, wellness practices, and outdoor adventures. - July 28, 2023 - Camp CannaBliss
Great Buy Products Acquires Hemp Heaven Brand from Blue Cross Industries
Great Buy Products, a major distributor for the Hemp Heaven brand, has announced its successful acquisition of the skincare brand from Blue Cross Industries. This strategic move will enhance Great Buy Products' portfolio, with plans for product line expansion and a bolstered marketing strategy. Manufacturing will continue to take place in Southern California, in line with the brand's historical tradition and commitment to quality. - July 06, 2023 - Great Buy Products
Nature Health Farms, Petting Zoo & Hemp Farm in Picturesque Pahrump, Now Available for Sale
At the farm, people can experience the joy of interacting with friendly animals, fostering compassion and connecting with nature. It is a safe and educational environment where visitors of all ages can engage with cuddly alpaca, playful goats, and more. - June 22, 2023 - Nature Health Farms
NOBO Selected to BizWest Mercury 100 List for 2023
NOBO was recognized as the fastest-growing private company in the Boulder Valley with above $22M revenue by BizWest's Mercury 100. - June 14, 2023 - NOBO