Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Populum Launches CBD-Infused Face Oil to Help Revitalize and Rejuvenate Skin Paying attention to skin care trends over the past few years, face oils are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Face oils can provide benefits like locking in moisture, fighting acne, and providing antioxidants for skin, among other things. CBD can be incredibly beneficial when used on skin,... - November 20, 2019 - Populum

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

Motus Active Introduces Itself to the CBD World with Its New Hemp Derived CBD Fitness Products Motus Active has launched its newest line of CBD fitness products throughout the United States. Motus Actives strives to offer the highest quality CBD focusing on the needs of the everyday athlete. Sourced exclusively from American grown hemp and crafted organically with zero THC, Motus Active CBD products offer a perfect blend of natural and essential body supplements. - October 04, 2019 - Motus Active

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

Oprah Backs Established CBD Pet Line: Dope Dog Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance. - October 01, 2019 - Dope Dog

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

CBD Company Dope Dog is Hosting "Yappy Hour" to Benefit Beverly Hills Animal Rescue Dope Dog, a popular Los Angeles based-company specializing in canine CBD products, has teamed up with Deity Animal Rescue to throw their first ever Yappy Hour. The event will be held at Deity Dogs and Goods in Beverly Hills on Wednesday September 18th from 6 to 9 pm. All of the proceeds will benefit Deity Animal Rescue, going directly towards funding medical bills, food costs, and other expenses associated with saving and caring for dogs in need. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite. - September 04, 2019 - Dope Dog

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Green Hemp Farm Valuation Reaches $30 Million Green Hemp Farms started in July 2017 by a physician entrepreneur while practicing medicine, and operations include extraction of CBD oil from hemp by CO2 and alcohol as well as distillation. Also, the company started hemp clones and cultivation in Kentucky. They own real estate through sister companies... - August 24, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

Sundie Seefried Appointed by Governor Polis to Serve on Colorado’s Financial Services Board Sundie Seefried, CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, has been named a Board of Director of the Colorado Division of Financial Services by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. The five-member Board is the policy and rulemaking authority for financial services in Colorado. As a Division of Financial Services... - July 23, 2019 - Partner Colorado Credit Union

preCharge, Inc. and Kaneh LLC Enter Into Partnership Agreement Digital Currency meets Hempseed Oil, two industry pioneers have joined forces to bring together two emerging industries on the cutting edge of technology and commerce. - July 15, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

World Canna Health Brings Its Exclusive Cannabis Training to Texas World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Addiction Recovery Network, Top Drug Rehab, Mental Health & Alcohol Treatment Centres Across Canada, Announces Their 14 Year Anniversary Addiction Recovery Network is a top-rated drug rehabilitation, mental health and alcohol treatment organization with centres located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The organization is proud to announce its 14th anniversary of serving Canadians suffering with Addictions and Mental Health. - May 15, 2019 - Addiction Recovery Network

Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

Nomino Data Enhances MRB Compliance NominoData is unveiling its newly enhanced MRB Compliance due diligence solution powered by Senzing® software. Senzing is the first real-time AI for entity resolution. The enhanced offering is a complete package of screening and linking capabilities integrated with the powerful Nomino Data MRB Compliance... - March 19, 2019 - NominoData LLC

Two Women Helping Others Get Back to Sleep in a Sleepless Society After over 12 years of not sleeping, these two women set out on a mission to find a way that actually works out of their own desperation. They found that secret and are now determined to help others get their sleep back as well. - March 12, 2019 - Treeline Organics

Oxford Closes $200,000 Private Placement Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (“Oxford” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: OXIHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a $200,000 non-brokered private placement Unit offering. Each Unit consists of one common share of Oxford at $0.01 USD and one warrant exercisable at $0.02 anytime... - March 12, 2019 - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

High 5 Edibles Achieves Another First for the Cannabis Vertical High 5 Edibles of Santa Fe, NM has achieved a first for the global cannabis vertical. Utilizing a close working relationship with Fruit of the Earth Organics Dispensary in Santa Fe, NM and the Organic Alcohol Company of Ashland Oregon, High 5 Edibles has created the first craft cartridges with specialty... - March 05, 2019 - High 5 Inc.