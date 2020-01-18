Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Toll Brothers to Sell Its Fully-Decorated Model Home in The Hills at Parker

Parker, CO, January 18, 2020 --(



The 3,000 sq. ft., two-story home was completed in July 2019. Furniture is included as well as the custom landscaping with its garden and fire pit areas. The home has some mountain views and only has a house on one side of it. There is a little park area on one side and then it also backs to the park/walking path and has parks on two sides.



The Yale model home has a main floor master bedroom suite with three additional bedrooms, two baths and a loft on the second level. The exterior is the Modern Farmhouse so the model interior was decorated to have a farmhouse feel with a modern twist.



The Yale model has a very "open" feel. The stairs are very wide and open up to the catwalk upstairs with modern cable rail on the stairs and catwalk. A large covered rear deck leads out to a spacious rear yard, seating area with fire pit and a fenced-in garden area. The home has a four-car garage and is priced at $914,995.



“You and your family will appreciate the neighborhood’s country character featuring a community clubhouse with fitness center, pool, parks, and onsite coffee shop,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President.



Other features of the Hills at Parker community include excellent Douglas County Schools all located within the neighborhood and easy access to Mainstreet Parker.



To reach the Hills at Parker community, take Exit 5 (S. Parker Road/CO-83). Head south on S. Parker Road and drive 4.4 miles to Hess Road. Turn left onto Hess Road and travel 1.5 miles to Canterberry Parkway. Turn left onto Canterberry Parkway and travel to S. Meander Way. Turn left onto to S. Meander Way and continue to East Mosey Circle. The sales center (11675 Pine Canyon Point, Parker, 80138) and model home will be on the left. For more information, call 303-955-5031 or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, began business over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The company operates in 22 states.



In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



