Nashville Religion Communicators Council Holds First Meeting of 2020

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, January 18, 2020 --(



The first meeting of 2020 took place in early January at the Cookery, a local restaurant which in addition to serving coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to the public, has a greater purpose. According to its website, “in The Cookery kitchen, formerly homeless students are trained and equipped in culinary techniques and food safety in order to prepare them for employment in Nashville’s food industry.” All revenue from The Cookery goes to cover all café expenses and back into Lambscroft Ministries programs to serve Nashville’s homeless.



During the meeting, RCC members participated in the inaugural meeting for DayBreak Discussions, a new meeting format for Nashville RCC which brings together members along with the broader community for organic conversations about worldly topics.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



