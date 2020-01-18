SQUAN Announced as Newest Member to Join the CBRS Alliance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SQUAN Press Release

Company will collaborate with CBRS members to stay on the cutting edge of technology trends and help determine allocation of the shared spectrum.

Englewood, NJ, January 18, 2020 --(



The CBRS Alliance’s focus is to support the common interests of members, implementers and operators for the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service.



“Given the rapidly changing landscape for telecommunications infrastructure, SQUAN sees great importance in its involvement in the CBRS Alliance,” said Keith Pennachio, CSO at SQUAN. “The opportunity for us to be a part of the process to help define the wireless ecosystem from design to deployment with CBRS clears a path to our future.”



Today, SQUAN is on the leading edge of design and deployment of several high profile in-building and outdoor projects. The Company’s decision to become a part of the CBRS Alliance allows SQUAN to share its expertise with its colleagues to develop a robust blueprint for wireless solutions. CBRS can be a huge enterprise solution to encompass wireless data, IoT, DAS, small cell, and other related client needs.



SQUAN is a trusted partner in designs and deployments of wireless systems. As SQUAN embarks within the CBRS Alliance, it will work to partner with equipment vendors specializing in CBRS and other Alliance members. SQUAN looks forward to playing an active role in the Alliance as well as its subgroups.



“As the CBRS Alliance continues to grow and diversify our membership, we are very excited about the addition of SQUAN to the OnGo family of companies,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the CBRS Alliance. “SQUAN’s experience in deployment of indoor and outdoor systems will be a valuable addition.”



About SQUAN

SQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small cell, DAS, 5G, IoT, and smart cities for wireless, wireline, and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks for wireless, wireline, and the componentry within. Services include backhaul, small cells, C-RAN, fiber, right of way, and the design, construction, and technical installation services that support them. For more information visit: www.squan.com.



About CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS’ full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases, and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.



Laurenn Wolpoff

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



