Introducing Prospect Financial Group Inc.'s Top Loan Officer for Quarter 4, 2019

San Diego, CA, January 18, 2020 --(



This recognition is determined by the total amount of business / closed loans from a given loan officer, and Alley set a high bar last quarter. On his win, Alley says,



“I’m truly honored to be at the top of the leaderboard this quarter. This is proof that anything is possible if you work hard, exceed requirements, and believe in yourself. I set a goal to win my first full quarter as a loan officer with Prospect, knowing that it would require many hours, commitment, and self-sacrifice. We have some of the best LOs in the country, and I’m honored to share this spotlight with them, and this amazing company. Our Senior LOs set the bar very high, and this wouldn’t have been possible without seeing their success and setting expectations above the norm. I’d like to thank everyone in the company for making this a competitive, fun, and passion-filled place to work.”



Taking the top spot secures Alley a flyer outside of Prospect Financial Group on Garnet Ave in Pacific Beach, San Diego, signifying his top LO status (including a code to apply for your mortgage with him.)



On the company’s continued success, Alley had this to say as well:



“To the newest LOs, set your goals high, connect with your clients, and strive to be at the top. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. Jasonn Vondrak’s vision in founding Prospect has given us all the chance to be successful, so go out there and make your dreams come true! I’m so grateful to be a part of this company. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for all of us!”



