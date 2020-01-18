Enjoy Surfing Art on National Freedom Day Art Show

Press Releases Grace Divine Gallery Press Release

On February 1 1865, President Abraham Lincoln signed the resolution that proposed the 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution which abolished slavery. In the year 2000, Local Orange County California Artist Grace Divine, created a clay sculptural bust of Abraham Lincoln. She did it from a penny. The sculpture has been praised for having a good resemblance to the great man. Almost 18 years later, via DNA discovery, to her surprise, Grace Divine found out that she is distantly related to Abraham Lincoln. This experience brings to light how often, things that we feel attracted to, we later discover have a greater link to our lives than we had originally imagined. Being a California native, Grace Divine has always loved the sea. And growing up in Orange County, she has become immersed in the surfing culture. In this art show that celebrates National Freedom Day, the show which features a series of 26 paintings, celebrates the freedom one experiences by the sea, when visiting the beach, and in particular while surfing. Please join on February 1, 2020 at 2 pm, at the Learning Light Foundation located at 1212 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805. Entry to show is free.

America Divine

(949) 836-6540



www.GraceDivine.com



