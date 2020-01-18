Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Portfolio

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Minneapolis, MN, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis and Argus Self Storage Advisors listed and sold a 2-property portfolio in central Minnesota. MaxiStorage, with two locations in Alexandria, Minnesota, sold for $1,850,000 to a local group of buyers. The two facilities consist of 45,870 rentable square feet and 265 units with land for expansion. The transaction closed on January 15, 2020.

Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke are the broker affiliates with Argus Self Storage Advisors representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



