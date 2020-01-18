Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Histria Books: By Email RSS Feeds: Histria Books Announces the Release of "Prelude to the Past: The Autobiography of a Woman"

Las Vegas, NV, January 18, 2020 --(



"Prelude to the Past" is the remarkable story of Rosie Gräefenberg, a young Jewish girl growing up in Germany during the years leading up to the First World War. She experienced adulthood during the tumultuous years between the two World Wars, becoming one of the most important journalistic figures of the period.



In "Prelude to the Past," Rosie Gräefenberg also known as R.G. Waldeck, provides a masterful, impassioned account of the events taking place in inter-war Europe in a fast-paced narrative, revealing many of the surprising motives behind them. Now, for the first time in more than 80 years, this tumultuous era comes to life through the eyes of a powerful, passionate, strong, yet vulnerable Jewish woman who not only recorded the events of the era but also helped to shape them.



"Prelude to the Past: The Autobiography of a Woman" is available at HistriaBooks.com and at all major book retailers: 370 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-037-7. Titles published by Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com Las Vegas, NV, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Prelude to the Past: The Autobiography of a Woman." The book is published by the Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to important works of non-fiction, including biography and autobiography."Prelude to the Past" is the remarkable story of Rosie Gräefenberg, a young Jewish girl growing up in Germany during the years leading up to the First World War. She experienced adulthood during the tumultuous years between the two World Wars, becoming one of the most important journalistic figures of the period.In "Prelude to the Past," Rosie Gräefenberg also known as R.G. Waldeck, provides a masterful, impassioned account of the events taking place in inter-war Europe in a fast-paced narrative, revealing many of the surprising motives behind them. Now, for the first time in more than 80 years, this tumultuous era comes to life through the eyes of a powerful, passionate, strong, yet vulnerable Jewish woman who not only recorded the events of the era but also helped to shape them."Prelude to the Past: The Autobiography of a Woman" is available at HistriaBooks.com and at all major book retailers: 370 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-037-7. Titles published by Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com Contact Information Histria Books

Dana Ungureanu

561-299-0802



histriabooks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Histria Books