Stories of Life-Changing Miracles Increase Hope in a Hurting World Through a New Book from Kingdom Publishing

Thirteen outrageous stories to build your hope and challenge you to ask for your own miracle.

Parker, CO, January 18, 2020 --



Kingdom Publishing continues celebrating the release of the book, "God Met Me Here," a collection of mind-blowing God stories from people across the United States. This book was written as a testimony of how God has shown up in these individuals’ lives and is designed to bring encouragement and hope in a desperate world. It touches on the topics of parenting, suicide, broken relationships, divorce, fear, abandonment, marriage, drug addiction, grief, lost in a foreign country, physical ailments and blindness – and how God showed up with a miracle in each story. The book is available at www.kingdom-publishing.com



For many, these stories will be almost unbelievable...but they are so real, it makes you wonder...did God really show up. In this place of wonder, the reader is asked, “So, what if you ask God to reveal Himself to you? What type of miracles will He perform in your life?” This book encourages the reader to question God to see if He is real and then watch to see how He meets them. It is a boost to their faith walk.



What Others Are Saying



"It struck me more with every story that God is in everything. For someone struggling to find faith, the book helped me recognize I don’t need to go looking for it, I simply need to open my eyes to it, as God is all around and in me."

Scott Thorson - Chief Operating Officer, Oakwood Homes



Most of the authors are available for interviews and speaking engagements. The book is also available on Amazon.com.



