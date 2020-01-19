Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases European Computer Telecoms Press Release

Receive press releases from European Computer Telecoms: By Email RSS Feeds: ECT to Present Its Unique Approach to Telecom Services at MWC 2020

Munich, Germany, January 19, 2020 --(



ECT enables core services, like SMSC, voicemail, carrier routing, NP, NTS, IVR, FMU, etc. as well as sophisticated services, e.g. for cloud call centers, UCC, workstream collaboration, chatbots, etc. In addition to its direct sales, ECT also partners with Nokia Software worldwide.



ECT will again exhibit at the Bayern Pavilion (Fira Barcelona, Hall 8.1, Stand 59) and also have a presence at Stand 81K71MR with scheduled meetings and live demos of products throughout the four days of Mobile World Congress (February 24-27).



One hot topic at this year’s MWC will be how ECT helps communications service providers migrate their service layer from multiple legacy, bare-metal platforms, innovating and consolidating services into one solution based on NFVI architecture with completely automated lifecycle management, e.g. via Nokia’s CloudBand Application Manager.



Among the different solutions showcased will be the ECT Workspace, ECT’s application which enables carrier-led UCC services (unified communications and collaboration). The company will discuss how providing services tailored to local needs can bring differentiation and better business opportunities: instead of reselling a standard, one-size-fits-all product from a global OTT vendor, such as Cisco, ECT enables you to offer your own services in your own telco cloud.



For additional information regarding ECT or to set up a meeting with its team during the event or later, please visit the website and someone will respond shortly.



About ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG):

ECT is Europe’s leading communications software company. With our virtualized INtellECT® Service Creation Environment, innovative service applications and our Joint Agile Product Development Program, major communications service providers worldwide realize their products with minimal costs and the shortest possible time-to-market. We also often migrate existing services from multiple legacy platforms, innovating and consolidating them in one multiservice solution. As a one-shop vendor, we cover not only core services, like carrier routing, NP and FMU, but also sophisticated cloud services, e.g. for call centers and unified communications as a service (CCaS and UCaaS as well as workstream collaboration. Our Innovation Department keeps our software development – and thus the products of our customers – on the cutting edge of communications technology. We empower BT, Deutsche Telekom, DNA, Hi3G, izzi, KCOM, Liberty Global, Proximus, TalkTalk, Teliasonera, Virgin Media, Videocon, VodafoneZiggo, among many others. In addition to our own direct sales and service primarily in Europe, we also partner with Nokia Networks which offers our products and services worldwide. Together with our customers and partner Nokia, we at ECT enjoy meeting challenges and creating opportunities.



Founded in 1998, ECT is an unlisted German public company with its headquarters in Munich, Germany and wholly owned sales and service subsidiaries in England, The Netherlands and the USA.



www.ect-telecoms.com Munich, Germany, January 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG), Europe’s leading communications software company for the realization of value-added services in next-generation networks, will be present at MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest mobile event in the world.ECT enables core services, like SMSC, voicemail, carrier routing, NP, NTS, IVR, FMU, etc. as well as sophisticated services, e.g. for cloud call centers, UCC, workstream collaboration, chatbots, etc. In addition to its direct sales, ECT also partners with Nokia Software worldwide.ECT will again exhibit at the Bayern Pavilion (Fira Barcelona, Hall 8.1, Stand 59) and also have a presence at Stand 81K71MR with scheduled meetings and live demos of products throughout the four days of Mobile World Congress (February 24-27).One hot topic at this year’s MWC will be how ECT helps communications service providers migrate their service layer from multiple legacy, bare-metal platforms, innovating and consolidating services into one solution based on NFVI architecture with completely automated lifecycle management, e.g. via Nokia’s CloudBand Application Manager.Among the different solutions showcased will be the ECT Workspace, ECT’s application which enables carrier-led UCC services (unified communications and collaboration). The company will discuss how providing services tailored to local needs can bring differentiation and better business opportunities: instead of reselling a standard, one-size-fits-all product from a global OTT vendor, such as Cisco, ECT enables you to offer your own services in your own telco cloud.For additional information regarding ECT or to set up a meeting with its team during the event or later, please visit the website and someone will respond shortly.About ECT (European Computer Telecoms AG):ECT is Europe’s leading communications software company. With our virtualized INtellECT® Service Creation Environment, innovative service applications and our Joint Agile Product Development Program, major communications service providers worldwide realize their products with minimal costs and the shortest possible time-to-market. We also often migrate existing services from multiple legacy platforms, innovating and consolidating them in one multiservice solution. As a one-shop vendor, we cover not only core services, like carrier routing, NP and FMU, but also sophisticated cloud services, e.g. for call centers and unified communications as a service (CCaS and UCaaS as well as workstream collaboration. Our Innovation Department keeps our software development – and thus the products of our customers – on the cutting edge of communications technology. We empower BT, Deutsche Telekom, DNA, Hi3G, izzi, KCOM, Liberty Global, Proximus, TalkTalk, Teliasonera, Virgin Media, Videocon, VodafoneZiggo, among many others. In addition to our own direct sales and service primarily in Europe, we also partner with Nokia Networks which offers our products and services worldwide. Together with our customers and partner Nokia, we at ECT enjoy meeting challenges and creating opportunities.Founded in 1998, ECT is an unlisted German public company with its headquarters in Munich, Germany and wholly owned sales and service subsidiaries in England, The Netherlands and the USA.www.ect-telecoms.com Contact Information European Computer Telecoms

Adam McIlroy

+49-(0)1722302847



www.ect-telecoms.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from European Computer Telecoms Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend