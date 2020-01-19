Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Velocity Press Press Release

Receive press releases from Velocity Press: By Email RSS Feeds: Velocity Press to Publish Classic Rave Art Book

London, United Kingdom, January 19, 2020 --(



Junior Tomlin’s visionary capabilities led to a long-running career as a flyer artist. His fantastical projections of the future and often surreal imagery earned him the title "The Salvador Dali of Rave." Tomlin’s iconic work was highly sought after, with ravers collecting his remarkable work and promoters queuing up to commission him to produce imagery for their flyers.



Junior’s imagination conjured up alternate worlds, references to outer space and gave us a peek into the endless possibilities presented by an unknown future. It was the perfect representation of the brave new world being cultivated by rave promoters and the community that sprung up around the culture.



Junior worked with a range of seminal rave promoters from 1989 onwards including Telepathy, Dreamscape, Slammin’ Vinyl, One Nation, Dream Odyssey and Ravealation. 30 years since he designed his first flyer, Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art documents his work across 170 pages, with commentary and draft sketches provided by Junior himself.



Divided into two distinct sections - Record Covers and Flyers - the book will also feature an in-depth interview with Junior and a foreword by Chelsea Louise Berlin (artist, flyer collector and author of Rave Art) plus words from members of the public, former clients and, of course, the rave community.



Chronicling the work of a pioneering artist whose art was intrinsic to early rave culture, Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art marks a critical time in British history. In a time where division and conflict seems to be more prevalent than ever, the book allows us to escape into Junior’s fantasy worlds and travel back in time to an era when social barriers were being broken down.



The book will be 25cm x 25cm, printed and bound on high quality 130gsm paper. It is the first time his work will be documented and presented in such a comprehensive, cohesive fashion.



Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art isn’t out until June 2020 but if you pre-order it now via the Velocity Press website, you’ll receive it in May, signed by the author and with your name in the credits.



About Velocity Press

Velocity Press is a new independent book publisher specializing in electronic music and club culture non-fiction operating from London. London, United Kingdom, January 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Velocity Press today announced the 1 June 2020 release of its third book, Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art. The title showcases the work of the mastermind behind some of the most iconic rave flyers and record covers from the 80s/90s and is a comprehensive insight into Junior’s incredible back catalogue.Junior Tomlin’s visionary capabilities led to a long-running career as a flyer artist. His fantastical projections of the future and often surreal imagery earned him the title "The Salvador Dali of Rave." Tomlin’s iconic work was highly sought after, with ravers collecting his remarkable work and promoters queuing up to commission him to produce imagery for their flyers.Junior’s imagination conjured up alternate worlds, references to outer space and gave us a peek into the endless possibilities presented by an unknown future. It was the perfect representation of the brave new world being cultivated by rave promoters and the community that sprung up around the culture.Junior worked with a range of seminal rave promoters from 1989 onwards including Telepathy, Dreamscape, Slammin’ Vinyl, One Nation, Dream Odyssey and Ravealation. 30 years since he designed his first flyer, Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art documents his work across 170 pages, with commentary and draft sketches provided by Junior himself.Divided into two distinct sections - Record Covers and Flyers - the book will also feature an in-depth interview with Junior and a foreword by Chelsea Louise Berlin (artist, flyer collector and author of Rave Art) plus words from members of the public, former clients and, of course, the rave community.Chronicling the work of a pioneering artist whose art was intrinsic to early rave culture, Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art marks a critical time in British history. In a time where division and conflict seems to be more prevalent than ever, the book allows us to escape into Junior’s fantasy worlds and travel back in time to an era when social barriers were being broken down.The book will be 25cm x 25cm, printed and bound on high quality 130gsm paper. It is the first time his work will be documented and presented in such a comprehensive, cohesive fashion.Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art isn’t out until June 2020 but if you pre-order it now via the Velocity Press website, you’ll receive it in May, signed by the author and with your name in the credits.About Velocity PressVelocity Press is a new independent book publisher specializing in electronic music and club culture non-fiction operating from London. Contact Information Velocity Press

Colin Steven

+447595823298



https://velocitypress.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Velocity Press Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend