SAN Group

Press Release

SAN Group Adds 12 New Member Agencies During December


SIAA’s Northeast Master Agency Reports a Strong Finish to 2019.

Hampton, NH, January 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SAN Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest independent insurance network in the northeast, recently announced a strong finish to 2019, with the addition of twelve independent agencies in December, increasing the number of new member agencies during 2019 to twenty-nine.

“More independent agents are seeking to partner with a group focused on long-term growth and profitability,” said Frank Waters, SAN Group’s Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to working with the new agencies and to all that we will achieve together.”

About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 370 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $808 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact Information
SAN Group
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
Contact
sangroup.com

