Meet the New dbForge Azure DevOps Plugin


Devart extended dbForge DevOps Automation solution with Azure DevOps plugin. Now users can benefit from continuous integration in Azure DevOps

Prague, Czech Republic, January 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, extended the range of supported CI systems with Azure DevOps.

The new plugin for dbForge DevOps Automation allows user to configure the CI process quickly and easily by narrowing it down to the predefined steps from the extension in any sequence. The steps represent basic elements of the workflow design and use a set of dbForge SQL Tools for the workflow execution.

dbForge DevOps Automation Azure DevOps Plugin helps implement the best DevOps practices in every phase of the database development lifecycle. The extension is aimed at maximizing productivity by enabling teams to organize database delivery in a reliable and compliant way.

Learn more about the recent release by visiting Devart’s blog article https://blog.devart.com/benefit-from-continuous-integration-in-azure-devops-with-the-new-dbforge-plugin.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com

