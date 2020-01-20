Paul Sutton's Peak Structural Earns the 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award

Press Releases Peak Structural Press Release Share Blog

Palmer Lake, CO, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Paul Sutton's Peak Structural, the leading foundation and concrete repair service provider in Colorado, is proud to announce they have earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2019.Paul Sutton, Owner of Peak Structural, said, "At Peak Structural we have high standards for our services and quality of our work. While we train our team how to provide amazing service, our employees bring exceptional service to the table naturally because of who they are as people. We would not be where we are today without our wonderful customers and team members and I am honored we have been recognized by Angie's List for the Super Service Award again."Angie's List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening."Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder, Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."Peak Structural provides exceptional structural, basement, concrete and crawl space repair services to homeowners throughout the Pikes Peak region and greater Denver areas. Peak Structural strives to solve any foundation or concrete problem by providing permanent and effective solutions with award-winning customer service.

